"Always available for selection" - Pundit asks Liverpool star to 'hit the gym' and become robust like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock has urged Conor Bradley to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's gym routine and always be available for selection, like Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah. He believes that the best way to become the best is by working hard and nothing else would help.

Speaking to Egypt Betting Sites, Warnock stated that Bradley had the potential to be one of the best in the world. He wants the Liverpool star to work on his body and hit the gym to improve his muscles, and asked him to follow the likes of Messi and Ronaldo. He said via GOAL:

"What you've seen with Conor Bradley is that the potential is there. He's got that quality when he gets on the ball, when he plays. The only thing that has probably gone against him at the moment is just the injuries that he's picked up. I think the biggest thing I'd say to him is make sure you get in that gym in the summer and make sure that you strengthen yourself, get stronger."

"You look at the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale when they go to Real Madrid - they almost turn into monsters, don't they? In the way that they hit the gym and suddenly, they're physically more strong and better specimens. I go back to that word again, robust. You look at the best players in the world, the likes of Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Mohamed Salah - they are always available for selection. And that's not down to pure luck or coincidence. That's down to the hard work."

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been praised by fans, pundits, and coaches for his dedication to working hard in the gym. Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are also reported to be players who hit the gym often but just to ensure they remain fit and available.

Mohamed Salah stays at Liverpool amid Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi links

Mohamed Salah has signed a new deal at Liverpool amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. The Egyptian was also linked with a move to MLS like Lionel Messi, but decided to extend his stay at Anfield.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma star was in the final weeks of his contract at Anfield when he signed a new deal. He was waiting for an offer from the Reds since the start of the season, and the negotiations took months before they reached an agreement.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in the same boat as they continue talks with their respective clubs. Both players are heading to the end of their contracts and have confirmed interest in extending their stay.

