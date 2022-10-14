“Always have been” – Pep Guardiola explains why Liverpool are still title challengers with ‘anything can happen’ claim ahead of Man City’s trip to Anfield 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained why he believes Liverpool are still title challengers ahead of the two sides' clash on October 16.

Guardiola's men travel to Anfield for a huge encounter between last seasons' title rivals.

City currently sit second in the league and trail leaders Arsenal by just a point. They are unbeaten in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been a stark contrast to the impressive side that performed so admirably in 2021-22.

The Reds are floundering in 10th place, trailing City by 13 points just eight games into their season

However, Guardiola is not dismissing Liverpool's title hopes just yet as he believes anything can happen.

The Spaniard said in his pre-match presser (via Manchester Evening News):

“Always have been. Yeah. Cause I know the quality they have. If it was like this with 10 games left I would say I don't think they can catch but now anything can happen.”

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “We were a little bit soft.”



Pep Guardiola says the last two times facing Liverpool at Anfield his Manchester City side were ‘soft’. 🗣️ “We were a little bit soft.”Pep Guardiola says the last two times facing Liverpool at Anfield his Manchester City side were ‘soft’. https://t.co/FHDUCWZM8h

The Reds were actually above City at this stage last season in second with Guardiola's side trailing them in third by a point.

Jurgen Klopp's men kept pace with the Cityzens throughout the campaign and only lost out to City by a mere point on the final day.

Guardiola therefore knows all about the threat the Merseysiders still pose despite an unconvincing start to the season.

The Anfield outfit did beat City 3-1 in the season's curtain raising Community Shield final on July 30.

Liverpool can lay down marker against City

The Reds claimed Community Shield victory over City

A win for Liverpool this weekend would be a huge statement for Klopp's men against a City side who are favorites to successfully defend their title.

They are up against the irrepressible Erling Haaland, who has been a revelation at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norweigan has bagged an astounding 20 goals in just 13 appearances across competitions.

If the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate can somehow keep Haaland quiet, Liverpool may just overcome the Cityzens.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Liverpool are capable of winning.”



“If Manchester City win there, they will become almost invincible…”



“Man City will challenge that very proud record that



Martin Keown tips “Liverpool are capable of winning.”“If Manchester City win there, they will become almost invincible…”“Man City will challenge that very proud record that #AFC have!”Martin Keown tips #MCFC to become the new Invincibles if they beat #LFC ✅ “Liverpool are capable of winning.”😳 “If Manchester City win there, they will become almost invincible…”🔥 “Man City will challenge that very proud record that #AFC have!”Martin Keown tips #MCFC to become the new Invincibles if they beat #LFC. https://t.co/OSVRLv09hj

The Reds have bounced back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in the league last weekend.

They thrashed Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League on October 12, with Mohamed Salah scoring the quickest hat-trick in the competition's history.

Roberto Firmino was amongst the goals, grabbing a double which brings his tally for the season to eight goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

Klopp will be hoping his attackers are in a similar mood come Sunday.

However, they will have to get past a defense that have conceded the joint-lowest number of goals in the league with nine.

