“Always a challenge for me to play against him” – Conor Gallagher offers rave review of ‘top player’ linked with Chelsea

Conor Gallagher recently raved about Declan Rice, who is linked with a move to Chelsea. Rice has established himself as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League with his performances for West Ham United.

The Hammers' star has been linked with a move to a bigger club. The Blues are among the potential next destinations for the player. Showering praise on Rice, Gallagher recently said (via talkSPORT):

“Yeah, of course, me and Dec have played against each other a good few times now in the last few seasons, He’s obviously a top, top player so it’s always a challenge for me to play against him. But, yeah, it’s always important to focus on ourselves and to do everything we can to get the three points.”

Rice has made 27 appearances for West Ham so far this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists. Coming through the Hammers' youth ranks, the 24-year-old has made 222 appearances for the club.

Gallagher, on the other hand, has made 26 appearances for Chelsea this season. While he was linked with a deadline day move to Everton, Gallagher stayed put at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole claimed Declan Rice is a wanted man

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole recently claimed that every top club would like to have a player of Declan Rice's caliber in their ranks. He said (via Eurosport):

"I've been in Rice's shoes, You're fighting, you're fighting and you're fighting for your club and you want to win trophies and then you speak to your mates in the England squad and it can be frustrating."

He further added:

"I'm sure Declan would love West Ham to be challenging for the Champions League places and for there to be a new plan with a new owner, but he's got a decision to make at the end of the season."

Speaking about Rice's potential destination, Cole said:

"Every club in Europe will be looking at Declan because of what he brings to the team, The only club I’d probably rule out is maybe Real Madrid because of [Toni] Kroos, [Luka] Modric, [Federico] Valverde, [Aurelien] Tchouameni and [Eduardo] Camavinga. But every other club needs a midfielder and Rice is as good as anyone."

