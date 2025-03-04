"Always clear of Vini", "Best footballer in Real Madrid" - Fans hail Los Blancos star after their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in UCL clash

Real Madrid fans on social media have lauded Rodrygo following their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 on Tuesday (March 4). Rodrygo was lethal and dominated most Atletico defenders in attack.

Four minutes into the game, Federico Valverde's incisive pass was collected by Rodrygo, who placed the ball in the back of the net in style. However, Rodrygo's opener made Los Blancos relax and Atletico began to dominate the game.

Julian Alvarez scored an outstanding goal in the 32nd minute to restore parity for Atletico. The Argentine's goal opened up the game as both teams were eager to score.

In the 55th minute, Brahim Diaz netted a brilliant solo goal, placing his shot into the bottom-right corner. Ferland Mendy provided the assist. Despite Atletico's push for an equalizer, the game ended 2-1 in favor of Real Madrid.

In his stint on the pitch, Rodrygo had a passing accuracy of 91% (52/57). He registered one shot on target, provided one key pass, and registered 74 touches on the pitch (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans took to X to appreciate the Brazilian for his performance in attack, with one tweeting:

"Rodrygo is always clear of vini.”

"Rodrygo is the main man none of this Mbappe and vini bs,” a fan opined.

"Rivalry aside, Rodrygo is HIM,” an impressed opposition supporter said.

"Rodrygo’s defensive impact is so underrated,” another added.

"Rodrygo has put in a shift. What a lad!,” a delighted fan shared.

"Rodrygo is the best footballer in Real Madrid,” wrote another.

How did Real Madrid's winger Brahim Diaz perform against Atletico Madrid?

Real Madrid C.F. v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg - Source: Getty

Despite featuring in midfield due to the absence of Jude Bellingham, Brahim was outstanding against Atletico. The Moroccan also scored the goal that secured Los Blancos's victory during the game.

In 89 minutes on the pitch, Brahim maintained a passing accuracy of 94% (50/53). He registered four interceptions, delivered one key pass, and won six out of 12 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

The Moroccan has now scored six goals and registered seven assists in 36 games for Los Blancos this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid would take on Rayo Vallecano in their next game in the LaLiga on Sunday (March 9).

