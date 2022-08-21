“Always costing his team,” “Stop chewing gum and focus on the pitch” – Real Madrid fans frustrated with 24-year-old star despite 4-1 win against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid fans have called for Eder Militao to be dropped for their next game following a defensive howler against Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos continued their 100% record to start the season with a convincing 4-1 victory away at Celta in a much-improved performance from last week against Almeria.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring with a penalty after 14 minutes, before Militao gave away a spot-kick shortly after. Former Liverpool attacker Iago Aspas converted the penalty before Luka Modric restored his team's advantage just before half-time.

Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde both netted in the second-half to complete an emphatic victory for the European champions who are now atop the La Liga standings.

However, following the encounter, many supporters were upset with Militao's performance. The 24-year-old was brought back into the side after he and David Alaba were replaced by Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez for the clash against Almeria last week.

Militao has been a dependable performer under Carlo Ancelotti's reign at Real Madrid, but many now feel that new signing Antonio Rudiger should be first-choice. The German has arrived at the Bernabeu with high expectations after many excellent years at Chelsea.

After the full-time whistle on Saturday night, fans of the Galacticos took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at Militao following his poor display:

Karim Samba @abdoukarim33 @realmadrid Tell Ancelotti to start Rudiger and Militao on the bench. Always costing his team some goals! @realmadrid Tell Ancelotti to start Rudiger and Militao on the bench. Always costing his team some goals!

👮‍♀️ @logicfgs This is why you should play Rudiger This is why you should play Rudiger

Zaid Patel @Zaid_Patel8

#RealMadrid Eder Militao keeps getting up like that like he’s a gymnast 🤸‍♀️ Eder Militao keeps getting up like that like he’s a gymnast 🤸‍♀️😂💯 #RealMadrid

Sahini👸 @sahini1001 What will it take for Rudiger to start games from now? What will it take for Rudiger to start games from now?

Junaid @Wizinho_ MILITAO does Acrobatics for a living I swear🤣 #RealMadrid MILITAO does Acrobatics for a living I swear🤣 #RealMadrid

Langata.West @sancho_unix007

#RealMadrid Militao starting over Rudiger is a crime Militao starting over Rudiger is a crime#RealMadrid

Ghayyoor @bugs_funnyyy Why we bought Rudiger if we have to see these blunders by Militao week in week out Why we bought Rudiger if we have to see these blunders by Militao week in week out

Mr. GoldenBear @net_goldenbear Can Militao just stop chewing gum and focus on the pitch! 🤦 #CeltaRealMadrid Can Militao just stop chewing gum and focus on the pitch! 🤦 #CeltaRealMadrid

Carlo Ancelotti discusses Real Madrid's midfield options following Casemiro departure

Following Manchester United's announcement that they had reached an agreement in principle for Casemiro, Ancelotti was asked if a replacement would be coming to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have already signed Aurlien Tchouameni in this summer for big money from Monaco. The Italian boss hinted that they have enough options for the new campaign. He told a press conference (as quoted by Madrid Universal):

“We have good and many players for that position. Like Tchouameni, one of the best midfielders on the market. Kroos can also play there and Camavinga.

“We have other players with other characteristics who can play. Tchouameni is more similar to Casemiro, but also Kroos can play there.

“Our midfielders now are Modrić, Kroos, Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, and Ceballos. Six midfielders are enough for this season. They’re very very good.”

Casemiro has made 323 appearances for Madrid since his arrival in 2012 and was a key part of the side that won five Champions League titles.

