"Always have a desire to improve" - Mykhaylo Mudryk reacts on social media after Chelsea's disappointing 2-0 loss to Aston Villa

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk shared an Instagram story following their 2-0 loss against Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on April 1.

The Blues suffered yet another disappointment this season as they dropped out of the top half of the league table. Goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn were enough to give Villa a big win against a deflated Chelsea.

Mudryk, who started the game for Graham Potter's side, had a poor outing himself. He completed none of his dribble attempts (2), won just one of his six ground duels, and missed two big chances. He was replaced in the 57th minute by Noni Madueke.

After the game, Mudryk shared a post from a fan page on his story and wrote the caption:

"Always have a lesson to learn, always have a desire to improve"

Mudryk, 22, joined the west London side from Shakhtar Donetsk for a massive €100 million fee in January after being heavily linked with Arsenal.

While he initially showed some sparks, the Ukrainian winger's spell at Stamford Bridge has been disappointing so far. He has provided just one assist in eight appearances across competitions.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are now 11th in the Premier League table. They are 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and look unlikely to challenge for fourth spot.

They will next host Liverpool on April 4.

Graham Potter on Chelsea's loss against Aston Villa

After the game, Blues manager Graham Potter took responsibility for the loss against Aston Villa. He explained that his side had some good moments but weren't good enough in either box.

Potter said (via Chelseafc.com):

"In both boxes we were second best. The first goal for them is disappointing and we need to do better. There were a lot of good things in the game, a lot of attacking play, entries and a lot of shots. If you look at the stats, it was positive. The boys gave everything in the game. Their intentions were there, they showed personality and tried."

He added:

"Ultimately, you need to defend better than we did. I am responsible for that, and we will look at it and do better. We started well in the second half, but then one action sees the ball back up our end and then it is a great strike from McGinn. Ultimately, the most important stat is the defeat. We have to accept it and work hard to put things right."

Chelsea have won two of their previous five Premier League games and have scored just 29 goals in 28 league games this season.

