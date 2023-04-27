"Always had the dream to play in Premier League" – Fabrizio Romano provides interesting update on Arsenal and Manchester United target

Arsenal and Manchester United target Mohammed Kudus could depart Ajax in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Kudus, 22, has emerged as one of the top breakout stars in Europe due to his fine performances for Ajax this campaign. He has scored 18 goals and contributed five assists in 38 appearances across competitions.

A left-footed versatile attacker blessed with pace and shooting, the 21-cap Ghana international attracted attention from manyclubs due to his 2022 FIFA World Cup outings in Qatar. Apart from the Red Devils and Gunners, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund were also interested in snapping the forward at one point of time.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano shed light on Kudus' immediate future at Ajax:

"It looks like an open situation for Mohammed Kudus; things could happen with him this summer. I'm not aware of anything concrete at this stage with either Manchester United or Arsenal, but he always had the dream to play in Premier League. So, the situation will be an interesting one to watch in the summer transfer window."

Kudus, who has a contract till 2025 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, was close to joining Everton last summer due to his desire to feature in the Premier League. He's expected to push for a move again ahead of next campaign.

Should Kudus join Manchester United this summer, he would be a crucial starter in a central role under his former manager Erik ten Hag. He could also feature on the right flank or as an attacking midfielder. Meanwhile, Kudus would be a rotational choice for Arsenal, behind Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

However, earlier in March, Football Insider reported that Kudus is keen to facilitate a potential reunion with Ten Hag. The Red Devils have an upper hand over Arsenal in their pursuit of the £48 million-rated attacker.

Ajax legend Marco van Basten insists Arsenal-linked Mohammed Kudus is better than Manchester United summer signing Antony

Speaking on Ziggo Sport, Ajax legend Marco van Basten said that Mohammed Kudus is better than Manchester United winger Antony:

"I find Kudus a much better player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do. Kudus has much better technique, and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. Kudus is an all-rounder for the team. He's more fun to watch on the pitch."

Kudus, who joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland for around £8 million in the summer of 2020, has been in fine form this term. The Arsenal target has been averaging a goal contribution every 103 minutes for the Eredivisie outfit.

Antony, meanwhile, has struggled to shine since joining Manchester United from Ajax for £86 million last summer. The 23-year-old has scored eight goals this season, averaging a goal involvement every 268 minutes.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes