“Always drinks alcohol before he comes on”, “Learn Urdu” - Chelsea fans slam 29-year-old star for ‘criminal’ miss in Burnley draw

Chelsea fans lambasted Raheem Sterling after the attacker missed an easy opportunity to score the winner in the dying embers against Burnley. The two sides eventually drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, March 30.

The home side took the lead at Stamford Bridge through Cole Palmer's 44th-minute spot kick. This was after Lorenz Assignon was sent off for Burnley. Josh Cullen, though, restored parity early in the second half (47').

Palmer struck once again in the 78th minute, only to see Dara O'Shea equalize for Burnley yet again in the 81st minute. Sterling, however, had a great chance to win it late for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Palmer found the 29-year-old with a sumptuous delivery into the area. Sterling's headed effort, however, was off target. The Blues, as a result, had to be satisfied with only a point. They are currently 11th with 40 points from 28 matches.

Sterling, meanwhile, is having a mixed 2023-24 campaign. He has scored eight goals and has provided 10 assists in 36 appearances across competitions this season. However, he has missed a few golden opportunities.

His recent miss against Burley drew the wrath of the fans, with one of them writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Sterling always drinks alcohol before he comes on."

Another fan commented:

"It's time for Sterling to learn Urdu."

One fan went to the stretch of saying that Sterling's miss was criminal, writing:

"Don't want to pile on Sterling but that is just a criminal miss."

Here are some of the best social media reactions after Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling's miss against Burnley:

Raheem Sterling's stats during Chelsea vs. Burnley

With the game tied at 1-1, Mauricio Pochettino brought on Raheem Sterling in the 73rd minute in place of Moises Caicedo. The match ended 2-2 and the Englishman's big miss in the 85th minute has become a major talking point.

Sterling, though, bagged the assist for Chelsea's second goal right after entering the pitch. He also managed one shot on target and completed all of his 13 attempted passes with 100% accuracy.

Sterling also created one big chance and completed a key pass. While his miss has left fans in wrath, the Englishman certainly made an impact upon entering the pitch.