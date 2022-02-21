"Always easier" - Mark Lawrenson points out main advantage Liverpool have over Manchester City in Premier League title race

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has warned Manchester City that it's easier to chase than lead as the Reds look to close the gap on the Premier League table-toppers.

Pep Guardiola's side looked on course to retain their league title a few weeks ago. The Citizens enjoyed a 12-point lead over second-placed Liverpool last month, but the scenario has significantly changed in the last few days.

B/R Football @brfootball Liverpool are now six points off the top of the table after Tottenham beat Manchester City 🤝 Liverpool are now six points off the top of the table after Tottenham beat Manchester City 🤝 https://t.co/aZ6yWMhrOV

The Reds have reduced the gap with City in the Premier League to six points, following their win against Norwich City and City's defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Jurgen Klopp's side also have a game in hand, and will have the chance to move within three points of the defending champions when they face Leeds United on Wednesday.

Lawrenson has said that leading the title race could prove to be tricky for City, as the players' mentality could prompt a slip-up. The Anfield great thus feels the Reds have an advantage over their rivals as they seek a second Premier League title in three years. He told Off The Ball (via Inside Futbol) in this regard:

“Yes, we (Liverpool) have to beat City away; that is what we all are thinking. But I think the thing is, it is always easier to chase, always, always easier."

"It is when you are actually leading that it is a difficult thing because you just need one or two to start thinking, ‘oh they might catch us’; those kinds of things and then performances dip. And basically, we just expect Liverpool and City to win every game, do we not?”

Last weekend's results could prove to be pivotal in the Premier League title race this campaign. The Reds came from behind to earn a 3-1 victory over Norwich City at Anfield, while Manchester City suffered a shock 3-2 reverse at the Etihad against Spurs.

Can Liverpool catch up with Manchester City in the Premier League title race?

Jurgen Klopp's side will look to reduce the gap with the Citizens when they host Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday. The Whites are coming into the game on a poor run of form, having suffered losses in three of their last four matches.

Liverpool and Manchester City are scheduled to face off against each other at the Etihad on April 9. While the Reds have 13 more games to play this term, their trip to Manchester could be decisive in the EPL title race.

The Merseyside-based club also have games coming up against Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Pep Guardiola's side, though, only have to face the Red Devils among big-six teams in their remaining fixtures.

