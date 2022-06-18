“Always felt he’s a bridesmaid” – Simon Jordan lashes out at Mauricio Pochettino and claims PSG boss has ‘not got any gravitas’ in brutal rant

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has slammed Mauricio Pochettino, claiming that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss has 'not got any gravitas'.

ESPN reports that PSG have sacked Pochettino and that the two sides came to an agreement over his departure on Wednesday.

It has been a difficult season for Pochettino despite the Argentine leading Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title. He was unceremoniously booed on the day PSG celebrated their title success and has faced criticism for the side's Champions League collapse against Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Simon Jordan has criticized the former Tottenham Hotspur manager in a brutal attack on the Argentine. He told talkSPORT (via Express):

“I’ve always felt he’s a bridesmaid. People look at him and give him this standing that I don’t think he merits. He is not an X-Factor manager. He has not got any gravitas. Gravitas is based upon winning things.”

Simon Jordan says Pochettino cannot get another top 6 PL job!

Pochettino has managed Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain during his time in management. He won the Coupe de France and the French Super Cup during his first season at the Parc des Princes.

This season, the Argentine claimed his first league title as a coach, leading his PSG side to the Ligue 1 title. However, it was the Parisians' capitulation in the Champions League that has put the 50-year-old under the scanner.

He is expected to be replaced by OGC Nice manager Christophe Galtier, with RMCSport reporting that the Frenchman is in talks to succeed Pochettino this summer.

Is PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino ruing not heading to Manchester United?

Mauricio Pochettino turned down the Red Devils last year.

Manchester United were heavily linked with Mauricio Pochettino when they sacked their former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last October.

Rumors emerged that he was the frontrunner to succeed the Norweigan and his prior comments on meeting Sir Alex Ferguson set the football world into a frenzy.

However, Pochettino quickly dismissed the claims he was heading to Old Trafford, telling reporters (via SkySports):

"What another club are doing is not my business, I need to be focused on PSG. I'm not going to make the mistake of talking. You know everything we'll say, it was in the past when at Espanyol when I said my dream was to meet Sir Alex [Ferguson].

He added:

"Anything I say now is going to be misunderstood and out of context. I was a PSG player. I love the club. I love the fans. We are fighting in Ligue 1 and the Champions League."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Mauricio Pochettino's failures at PSG cooled Manchester United's interest, who will now appoint Erik ten Hag to succeed Ralf Rangnick.



Mauricio Pochettino's failures at PSG cooled Manchester United's interest, who will now appoint Erik ten Hag to succeed Ralf Rangnick.

(Source: Telegraph)

Given how his spell at Paris has gone, the Argentine could regret missing the opportunity to take over the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag would ultimately become United's new manager in May this year.

