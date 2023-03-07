"Always found Liverpool very special" - Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst's old comments resurface after touching 'This is Anfield' sign

Wout Weghorst's old comments about Anfield have resurfaced after Liverpool's historic 7-0 win against Manchester United in the Premier League on March 5.

The Red Devils went into the half-time break trailing by a solitary goal but completely capitulated in the second half. The defeat was their joint-biggest loss in Premier League history.

Gary Neville was one of many who warned Manchester United to be wary of the Anfield effect before the game. One player who felt the full might of the Reds' historic stadium was Weghorst, who started the game but was hooked in the 58th minute after a subpar display.

He took no shots, created no chances for his teammates, completed just nine passes and managed 21 touches against the Reds. What further outraged United fans was the fact that the forward was pictured touching the 'This is Anfield' sign as the teams walked out onto the pitch.

In 2018, he confessed his desire to play for the Merseyside giants and told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf (h/t CaughtOffside):

"I’ve dreamt of [playing for Liverpool] since childhood."

The Netherlands international then told German outlet DAZN in 2020 that he found the Reds 'very special' alongside Serie A giants AC Milan. He was quoted as saying:

"I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there."

Alongside Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Weghorst represented the Oranje at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Undoubtedly the biggest moment of his career came in the quarter-finals against Argentina when he scored two late goals as a substitute.

His brace forced the game into extra time and eventually penalties, where La Albiceleste prevailed.

Wout Weghorst's Premier League goal drought with Manchester United continues after Liverpool loss

Wout Weghorst has scored once and assisted thrice since arriving at Manchester United on a six-month loan from Burnley in January.

However, he hasn't scored in the seven league games he has played for the Red Devils. He has been without a goal in his last 14 Premier League appearances.

Weghorst failed to score in Burnley's last seven league matches in the 2020-21 campaign, where they were ultimately relegated. The 30-year-old seems to have been a temporary solution up front for the Red Devils after Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani's exits last year.

Weghorst has vowed to impress the Red Devils to a point where they will consider signing him permanently this summer. One way to do that would be to score goals, which he isn't doing at the moment.

