"Always get the players they want somehow" - Pundit believes Erling Haaland could join European giants despite long-term Manchester City deal

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise has claimed that he "wouldn't be surprised" if Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland ends up joining Real Madrid later in his career. The Norwegian former full-back claimed that his compatriot could choose whichever club he wants to join, asserting that joining Los Blancos would be a "dream" for any player.

Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022, Haaland has been a standout performer for the Cityzens. He has racked up 118 goals and 17 assists in 134 appearances across all competitions, helping his side lift two Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League title, and an FA Cup in the process.

In January 2025, the 24-year-old signed an unprecedented 9.5-year contract extension with Manchester City, which will expire in 2034. Despite the lengthy deal, Riise believes that the allure of Madrid could eventually be too tempting for his countryman to turn down.

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, the 44-year-old said:

"Madrid are Madrid and they always get the players they want somehow. e can choose wherever he wants to go because he is brilliant. I was at the Bernabeu and watched the Madrid-City game, the atmosphere and how Madrid are doing… I think it would be a dream for anybody to go there and be a big star."

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see Haaland play for Madrid at some point in his career. It all depends on the 115 charges and what is going to happen there with City and getting back to fighting for titles again. All of that will impact his decision," Riise added.

There have been rumours about the Saudi Pro League setting up a record-breaking transfer for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. If the rumours have any substance, a concrete move from Los Blancos for long-term target Haaland could be on the horizon.

"Good to be back" - Manchester City forward Erling Haaland reflects on return from injury vs Tottenham Hotspur

Superstar Manchester City striker Erling Haaland immediately got himself on the scoresheet upon his return from a knee injury.

The Norwegian picked up a knock to his knee in City's 4-0 thumping of Newcastle United (February 15). Subsequently, he missed their next two games - a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid that knocked City out of the UCL and a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the EPL.

In his first game back after recovering from the injury, Haaland found the back of the net in the 12th minute against Tottenham Hotspur. The strike was the only goal in the match, securing a 1-0 win for Pep Guardiola's side.

After the game, the 24-year-old said (via ManCity.com):

"Yeah, important win and happy to be back. It's good to be back. I feel good. Of course it's been a tough last few weeks but that's life. You have to look forward, you have to keep going. And you have to stay positive because we can still manage to do things."

Up next, Manchester City will be in action against Plymouth Argyle in the fifth round of the FA Cup on March 1.

