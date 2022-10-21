“Always give 100% on the pitch”, “It’s your team now” – Barcelona fans celebrate performance from ‘special’ player as they beat Villarreal 3-0 

Barcelona fans have sung the praises of Ansu Fati after his excellent display in his team's 3-0 victory over Villarreal on Thursday.

The Blaugrana were looking to bounce back from their 3-1 El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid last time out, while also trying to keep up with their great rivals in the La Liga table.

The hosts took the lead at the Camp Nou in the 31st minute when Robert Lewandowski slotted an opportunity home before he doubled his tally four minutes later. The Poland international has now netted 11 La Liga goals in ten appearances since his high-profile summer move from Bayern Munich.

Fati made it 3-0 when his first effort hit the post, before he skillfully finished to net Barca's third goal in seven minutes. Villarreal could not recover from the goal rush and offered no answer in terms of a goal threat.

After the full-time whistle, supporters heaped praise on Fati, who has suffered numerous injury problems in recent times. His goal against Villarreal was his third of the campaign but his overall performance was very impressive on the left-flank, with many believing he should be the club's first-choice winger.

The teenager was brought off in the 75th minute for Raphinha. Many Barcelona supporters took to Twitter to share their adoration for the young forward:

NUNGUA @burnaculer Injury free Ansu Fati is twice the player Vinicius Jnr is Injury free Ansu Fati is twice the player Vinicius Jnr is

01.03.01 @Barceyyyyy ️ and he showed today why he is a speacial kid I love this man right here always give 100% on the pitch even with that injury i still trust him️ and he showed today why he is a speacial kid @ANSUFATI I love this man right here always give 100% on the pitch even with that injury i still trust him ✨️ and he showed today why he is a speacial kid @ANSUFATI 🏅 https://t.co/HlR6AuEgVH

DR JONES @J_Blazer1

He should have like 4 or 5 goals against them now. Ansu Fati always scores against VillarrealHe should have like 4 or 5 goals against them now. Ansu Fati always scores against Villarreal 😂 He should have like 4 or 5 goals against them now.

Ayo Fati💥 @ayo_fati4002 Ansu Fati needs playing time

He's better than Raphinha



Retweet if you agree



Lewandowski Barca Barcelona Pedri Ansu Fati needs playing time He's better than Raphinha Retweet if you agreeLewandowski Barca Barcelona Pedri https://t.co/4EF1WHxcbd

Richie Barcelona @RichieBarcelon I will always repeat it!



Ansu Fati is better than all Barcelona wingers on that Left wing. I will always repeat it!Ansu Fati is better than all Barcelona wingers on that Left wing.

PRESIDER @iam_presider Ansu Fati i like that! Continue to be selfish! You’re our future! Make opponents fear you , take control like Messi did when Ronaldinho left! It’s your team now ! Don’t mind Lewandoski, he’ll be finished soon Ansu Fati i like that! Continue to be selfish! You’re our future! Make opponents fear you , take control like Messi did when Ronaldinho left! It’s your team now ! Don’t mind Lewandoski, he’ll be finished soon

𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐬 🇪🇸 @thfcgus Ansu Fati injury free gets a Ballon D'Or, no doubts. Ansu Fati injury free gets a Ballon D'Or, no doubts.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 6 G/A in 10 La Liga games this season for Ansu Fati despite averaging only about 34 minutes per game. 6 G/A in 10 La Liga games this season for Ansu Fati despite averaging only about 34 minutes per game. 🔥🌟 https://t.co/EgpJn8ayVP

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati insists his injury problems are 'in the past'

After the full-time whistle, Fati was asked about his physical condition following a host of injury problems in recent times.

The Spain international told reporters (per Barca Universal):

"My injury? It's in the past, I'm fine now."

The teenage winger also discussed his team's difficult results, which contained a damaging 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League. Fati stressed that it was important to pick up a victory in the top-flight, especially following their first Liga defeat of the season against Real Madrid.

Fati further added after Barcelona's victory:

"We knew we were coming from difficult results. These three points are very important and we played with the same style. Everyone who steps on the pitch tries to do their best."

Barcelona have 25 points on the board after 10 games, trailing table-toppers Real Madrid by three points.

