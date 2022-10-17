“Always good to be with you boss” – Cristiano Ronaldo expresses delight after receiving award from Sir Alex Ferguson 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his happiness after receiving a special award from former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Taking to Twitter, the Portuguese revealed that it was always great to meet with the legendary manager.

A special ceremony was held ahead of the Red Devils’ Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon (October 16), honoring David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ferguson presented both superstars with the silver award for remarkable achievements. While De Gea received it for making his 500th appearance for the club, Ronaldo was honored for becoming the first player ever to score 700 club goals. The Portugal international touched the milestone with his match-winning strike in a 2-1 win over Everton on October 9.

B/R Football @brfootball



Sir Alex Ferguson congratulates David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo 500 appearances + 700 club goalsSir Alex Ferguson congratulates David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo 500 appearances + 700 club goalsSir Alex Ferguson congratulates David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo 👏 https://t.co/oesgyEGpLS

Cristiano Ronaldo, who also shared a warm embrace with Ferguson, took to Twitter to express his delight at receiving the special award from his former boss. His caption read:

“Always good to be with you boss! 🙏🏽”

Although the match started on a celebratory note, Manchester United and Ronaldo’s performance left a lot to be desired. The game ended in a disappointing goalless draw, with Ronaldo failing to lodge a single attempt on target.

The former Real Madrid man found the back of the net twice but both goals were disallowed. His first illegitimate goal was offside, while his second earned him a yellow, with the referee penalizing him for allegedly stealing Newcastle’s free kick and scoring.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone backs Cristiano Ronaldo to score more goals for Manchester United

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was recently asked to comment on Ronaldo’s struggles in front of goal. The Argentine coach backed the Portuguese sharpshooter to get over his rough patch and start finding the net again, claiming that it was impossible for him to disappear.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo 🥹 Sir Alex Ferguson is always here on the big occasions Sir Alex Ferguson is always here on the big occasions ❤️🥹 https://t.co/mGTybsVdWp

Speaking to Martin Liberman, Simeone said (via Asianet Newsable):

“I have no doubt that Ronaldo will score goals again, not the beastly number of goals he has scored all his life, but it is impossible for him to disappear.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has less than a year remaining on his Manchester United contract (June 2023), has featured in 12 games this season across competitions, scoring twice.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes