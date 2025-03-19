"Always a very good reception from him" - Diogo Dalot details Cristiano Ronaldo's connection with Portugal teammates ahead of Nations League Q/F

Portugal international defender Diogo Dalot has opened up on superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's connection with his international teammates. The Manchester United full-back addressed the press ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Denmark.

Dalot has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo shares a very good bonding with his teammates in the Portuguese national setup. He has insisted that the 40-year-old makes everyone feel comfortable. Dalot said, as quoted by Portuguese outlet Record:

"I think Cris has a great connection with everyone. Of course, being the player who spent the most time here, he knows the house and the people better. There is always a very good reception from him, and the connection he has with his companions is special, good."

The 26-year-old further added that he already had a good friendship with Ronaldo from their time together at Manchester United. The two players have shared the pitch 61 times so far out of which 39 were during Ronaldo's second stint at Old Trafford. Dalot added:

"He is an open person, very communicative. I, having been his teammate at United, got used to being able to be with him every day and created a good bond of friendship."

The Manchester United star concluded:

"But this connection is good and I consider that all comrades have access to Cristiano in the same way as me. I believe that there is no difficulty for the other colleagues to be with him."

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for being the most capped player in international men's football as well as being the highest goalscorer. He has earned 216 caps for Portugal since making his debut in 2003 and has scored 135 goals and provided 46 assists.

Diogo Dalot, on the other hand, has so far earned 27 caps for Portugal, contributing three goals and three assists. The full-back is having an average season with Manchester United this time out having scored twice and provided four assists in 45 appearances across competitions.

Denmark international opens up on facing Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League clash

Danish sensation Conrad Harder has opened up on his feelings of facing childhood hero Cristiano Ronaldo. Harder's Denmark will take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on Thursday, March 20.

Harder could be set to make his international debut against Portugal who have 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo leading the team. The 19-year-old has admitted that he is excited to go head-to-head against his idol in his debut. The Sporting CP striker said, as quoted by Record:

"He's my childhood idol so for me it would be crazy... I've always dreamed of playing against him in a game and now it could become a reality."

Harder, who is predominantly a striker but can also play as a second striker or on either flank, has impressed with Sporting CP this season. He has 10 goals and five assists in 37 appearances across competitions this season for the Portuguese league leaders.

