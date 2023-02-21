“Always had good relationships with players with those qualities” – Gianfranco Zola names 3 current Chelsea players he would’ve loved to play with

Former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola believes he would have played well with Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount among the Blues' current squad.

Zola turned out for the Premier League giants on 310 occasions across all competitions during his stint between 1997 and 2003 at Stamford Bridge. A fan favorite, he scored 78 goals and laid out 24 assists in those matches, while winning two FA Cups, an EFL Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

During a recent conversation with Chelsea's "The 5th Stand" app, Zola was asked about players he would've enjoyed playing with from his former team's current squad. The Italian responded (as quoted by the Chelsea Chronicle):

“There are so, so many good players that I would have loved to play with, because they play football the right way. Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling. I always had good relationships with players with those qualities.”

Zola notably played with the likes of Gianluca Vialli, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Frank Lampard during his stint with the Blues. The former S.S.C. Lazio forward also shared the pitch with Emmanuel Petit and Gus Poyet, among others.

Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz have all struggled for Chelsea this season

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling may have received some praise from Gianfranco Zola. However, all three players will be aware that they have had well below-par campaigns for Chelsea this season.

Mount, who recorded 13 goals and 16 assists across competitions last season, has struggled to match those highs this time around. The Englishman has recorded just three goals and six assists in 31 matches and has looked a shadow of his best self.

Meanwhile, Sterling was one of the Blues' major acquisitions in the summer, but has flattered to deceive after a bright start. The former Manchester City forward has been restricted to just 24 appearances so far due to injury issues and has registered just six goals and three assists.

Lastly, Havertz, whose struggles last season brought him plenty of criticism, has endured yet another difficult campaign so far. The German has scored only six times in 31 matches across all competitions.

The trio's performances have played a part in Chelsea currently sitting 10th in the Premier League after 23 matches, 11 points adrift of the top four. Graham Potter's side have also exited both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Their only hope of silverware this term is the UEFA Champions League. The Blues currently trail Borussia Dortmund 1-0 after the first leg of their Round-of-16 tie.

