“Always good to see you bro” – Kaka reacts to meeting Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United vs Arsenal

Real Madrid legend met with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo following the Red Devils' 3-1 victory over Arsenal on September 4.

Ronaldo came on in the second half of a vital victory for Manchester United over the Gunners, who lead the Premier League table.

It is the fourth win in a row for Manchester United and it is the fourth game that the Portuguese star has started on the substitutes bench.

Ronaldo's hugely successful career hit its heights during his time at Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner got the opportunity to play alongside Kaka for Los Blancos, with the pair forming a formidable attack at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kaka was a spectator at Old Trafford for Sunday's game and met up with his former Madrid teammate afterward.

The Brazilian posted on his Instagram story:

"Always good to see you bro."

There has been much speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo who had seemingly pushed for an exit from Manchester United.

Ronaldo will stay at United until at least January and it remains to be seen what role he will have for the rest of the campaign.

The Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, a competition both the Portuguese and Kaka are synonymous with.

Ronaldo has won the competition five times whilst Kaka won it once with AC Milan.

Both legendary attackers joined Madrid in 2009 as part of the Galacticos summer onslaught in the transfer window that year.

The duo were part of the Madrid side that won the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey in 2012.

Kaka chooses between Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Kaka has his say on the legendary pair

Kaka was given the difficult task of choosing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi back in April this year.

The debate over the two players will seemingly never end and the iconic Brazilian gave his opinion on the legendary duo, saying:

"I will separate like this (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo): one is a genius and the other has a very strong mentality. Now, if you ask me who i want for my team, i would choose Cristiano. [...] The chance of his failure is very small. He is very determined, focused."

Ronaldo and Messi have had contrasting starts to their respective seasons with the latter having difficulties being a starter under Erik ten Hag.

He is yet to score a goal and is going on his longest run without doing so since 2009.

Meanwhile, Messi has flourished for Paris Saint-Germain and has four goals and six assists in seven appearances.

