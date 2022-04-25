"Always got a smile on his face" - Owen Hargreaves hails Arsenal star's personality after Manchester United win

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has lauded Arsenal's Bukayo Saka for his positivity, resilience, and confidence following the Gunners’ win over his old club.

Last Saturday (23 April), Arsenal welcomed Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium to add a new chapter to their iconic Premier League rivalry. The Gunners came out on top, bagging a comfortable 3-1 win at home. Nuno Tavares and Granit Xhaka scored from open play, while Saka won and dispatched a penalty right at the death to seal an important victory.

Capt 🇸🇬 @AFC_Capt Just deeped that Saka scored penalties against the two clubs whose fanbases gave him the most stick after the Euro final 🤣🤣🤣 Just deeped that Saka scored penalties against the two clubs whose fanbases gave him the most stick after the Euro final 🤣🤣🤣

Following the match, Hargreaves reserved special praise for Saka, who missed a crucial penalty for England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. Hargreaves lauded the 20-year-old for bouncing back from the fiasco to become Mikel Arteta’s first-choice penalty taker this season. On Premier League productions, he said:

“That young kid [Saka], after everything what happened in the summer with England and taking the penalty against Chelsea and now Manchester United, you’ve got to love that.”

Hargreaves added:

“For him to have the confidence to go and do that and get rid of that bad experience. People miss, it’s fine. Go and take the penalty. He’s always got a smile on his face, so credit to him.”

Saka has arguably been the Gunners’ most impressive player in the Premier League this season. In 33 games, the England international has scored 11 times and provided five assists, with four of his goals coming against Premier League’s top-six teams.

Arsenal emerge as top-four frontrunners after Manchester United win

Courtesy of the win over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur’s goalless draw with Brentford, Arsenal currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League standings.

Mikel Arteta’s side now have 60 points to their name, while fifth-placed Spurs have 58. Ralf Rangnick’s United are in sixth, sitting six points behind the Gunners despite playing one more game.

James Benge @jamesbenge Find the idea that this season's top four race is substandard to be curious. On current points per game Arsenal and Spurs would have tallies worthy of top four in both of last two seasons.



2016-17 and 2013-14 the only recent seasons where 70 points would be miles off top four. Find the idea that this season's top four race is substandard to be curious. On current points per game Arsenal and Spurs would have tallies worthy of top four in both of last two seasons.2016-17 and 2013-14 the only recent seasons where 70 points would be miles off top four.

The north London giants will play West Ham United (A), Leeds United (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Newcastle United (H), and Everton (H) in their last five league fixtures.

The match against Spurs on May 12 promises to be a feisty affair as it could seal the top-four race once and for all.

