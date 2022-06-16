"Always heard Robert give a childish explanation" - Lewandowski's ex-agent reveals why striker never considered Premier League move

Robert Lewandowski has been linked to several Premier League clubs over the years but rumours of a potential move have never come to fruition. In a recent interview with German channel Sport1, the striker's former agent Cezary Kucharski claimed that his client shied away from a transfer to England.

The Polish hitman has been one of the best in the world in his position for over a decade. The Bayern Munich man remains one of the most consistent performers in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League and has thrived at the highest level.

Robert Lewandowski is arguably one of the best forwards to have graced the game and has consistently stepped up against Europe's best teams. Bayern Munich's modern-day legend has spent most of his professional career in the Bundesliga and has been incredibly effective for Germany's biggest clubs.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has never played in the Bundesliga or La Liga, however, and could be on his way to the latter this summer. A move out of the Bundesliga could offer him the opportunity to silence his detractors.

Former agent claims Lewandowski made excuses to avoid the Premier League

The Bayern Munich man is unstoppable on his day

Lewandowski's former agent did not mince words in his recent interview and has heavily criticized the Polish star. Cezary Kucharski was the Bayern Munich striker's agent until 2018 and has made explosive claims about Lewandowski's decision to avoid a move to the Premier League.

"Why not England? That was also an issue at the time. I always heard Robert give a childish explanation that it rains so often in England. That's what he said to me."

While Kucharski's former client did avoid a move to the Premier League, his achievements at Bayern Munich speak for themselves. The striker has won eight consecutive Bundesliga titles with the Bavarians and has etched his name into German footballing lore.

Lewandowski is reportedly on his way out of Bayern Munich this season and could be calling time on an exceptional Bundesliga career. The Polish superstar has been linked to several elite European clubs and will likely join a club that features in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona are reportedly the frontrunners in the race to sign the striker, with Bayern Munich steadfast in their conviction that their prized asset will stay at the club. PSG have also expressed interest but remain an unlikely destination for the 33-year-old forward.

