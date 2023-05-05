"Always humble, always professional", "Respect Leo" - Fans react as Lionel Messi makes apologetic statement following PSG suspension

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi broke his silence after being handed a two-week suspension for his 'unauthorised' trip to Saudi Arabia. Fans on Twitter have reacted to the incident.

Messi, the travelling ambassador of Saudi Arabia, visited the Middle Eastern country a day after the Parisians' 3-1 Ligue 1 home loss against Lorient. That attracted criticism, and Messi was handed a suspension by the club. He will now miss the Ligue 1 clashes against Troyes and Ajaccio as a result.

Messi took to Instagram to issue a statement:

“I thought we were going to have a day off after the game, as it always does. I had this trip organised and couldn't cancel it. I had already cancelled it before. I apologise to my teammates, and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me.”

Fans on Twitter have now reacted to the Argentine's statement, with one saying:

"Always humble. Always professional. Always taking responsibility, even when he's not to blame. He the GOAT for a reason."

Another chimed in:

"A true legend!! U should respect Leo."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Lionel Messi broke silence after his PSG suspension:

How has Lionel Messi performed for PSG this season?

While there have been off-field controversies involving Lionel Messi, the Argentine has been in good form for PSG this season. He has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 games across competitions.

With Neymar ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, Messi and Kylian Mbappe have led the Parisias' attack with aplomb. Messi, though, looks set to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

He has been linked with a return to Barcelona. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have also reportedly tabled a staggering €320 million per year offer from the Argentine.

