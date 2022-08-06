“Always knew”, “we need halftime bro” – Arsenal fans label one player as ‘not serious’ after what he did during first half against Crystal Palace

Arsenal fans have slammed midfielder Granit Xhaka for his dive against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their first Premier League clash of the season on August 5. Xhaka picked up the first yellow card for the Gunners this season, and fans weren't pleased with his conduct.

The defensive midfielder dove to the ground after zero contact from Joachim Andersen in the 44th minute. The obvious dive made the yellow card decision easy for referee Anthony Taylor.

Taking to Twitter to share their displeasure, the fans were quick to label the former Gunners captain as unserious. Here is a selection of their tweets:

calvin. @CAmuakwa calvin. @CAmuakwa xhaka is not serious xhaka is not serious😭 he just scolded someone for diving and 10seconds later he does the same? twitter.com/camuakwa/statu… he just scolded someone for diving and 10seconds later he does the same? twitter.com/camuakwa/statu…

GunningForGlory @ars_kumar Xhaka is a an idiot, there was absolutely no necessary. Xhaka is a an idiot, there was absolutely no necessary.

Ty @unrealscenes Granit fucking Xhaka gets a card for diving Granit fucking Xhaka gets a card for diving

Thomas @T__C__D Xhaka halfway to the red card Xhaka halfway to the red card

Top Dyan @SlevinIII Lmaooo we need halftime bro, wtf is that from Xhaka? 🤣 Lmaooo we need halftime bro, wtf is that from Xhaka? 🤣

Vadgunner @Vadgunner @now_arsenaI Always knew who will get the first card @now_arsenaI Always knew who will get the first card

After Xhaka's yellow card, Gunners defender Ben White also picked up a booking for tugging on Wilifred Zaha's shirt.

However, the number of yellow cards can hardly dent their pleasure. Arsenal have won the away game 2-0, marking an impressive start to the season by picking all three points.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the opener in the 20th minute. While Palace mounted immense pressure in the second half, an own goal from Marc Guehi saw the Eagles go down 2-0 in the 85th minute.

Arsenal's transfer window so far

The Gunners have performed impressively all summer, having made a number of key signings to boost the club's quality ahead of the season.

The game against Crystal Palace featured two new signings in the starting lineup. Both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko started the match, having joined from Manchester City this summer.

Arsenal also signed goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Fabio Vieira, and winger Marquinhos. The trio didn't feature for the Gunners in the Palace clash.

The club also let go of some players this summer. Alexandre Lacazette left on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract. The Frenchman returned to France where to his formed side Olympique Lyon.

Other players, including Matteo Guendouzi, Bernd Leno, and Konstantinos Mavropanos, were sold off to make space for the new signings as well.

Arsenal aren't perhaps done in the transfer market yet. With the window still open for around a month, they could still unveil new players.

