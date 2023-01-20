"Always living with risk" - Manchester City superstar apologizes for mistake but says he won't change his style of play 

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moares won't change his playing style despite his error in the Cityzen's 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, January 19.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, known for his passing ability, made a costly mistake in their Premier League clash against Spurs at the Etihad. He made a terrible pass to Rodri, who was instantly robbed of the ball by Rodrigo Bentancur. The ball eventually fell to Dejan Kulusevski, who put Tottenham in the lead in the 44th minute.

Posting on his Instagram after the game, Ederson apologized for the mistake but claimed he wouldn't change his playing style. He wrote:

"Great victory. sorry for my mistake, but that doesn't change my way of playing. always living with risk"

Fortunately for Manchester City, the mistake didn't cost them three points as they made an exceptional comeback in the second half.

Emerson Royal doubled Tottenham's lead just two minutes after Kulusevski's goal as the scoreline read 2-0 at halftime.

However, Pep Guardiola's side came out firing as Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland restored parity by the 53rd minute. Riyad Mahrez then scored a brace to complete the comeback for the hosts.

With the win, Manchester City remain within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal, who are five points above the defending champions with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola slams his players and fans after Manchester City's win over Tottenham

While the Cityzens pulled off an incredible comeback on the night, manager Pep Guardiola was far from happy with his players. He stated that he expected a better reaction in the first half against Tottenham after losing 2-1 against rivals Manchester United on Saturday, January 14.

Manchester City @ManCity



Here's how it happened Alvarez, Haaland and Mahrez's brace helped secure a comeback victory against Tottenham!Here's how it happened Alvarez, Haaland and Mahrez's brace helped secure a comeback victory against Tottenham! 🌟Here's how it happened 👇 https://t.co/EbBUpuJljn

The Spaniard said (via ESPN):

"We concede four fouls and we don't react. There was nothing from the stomach and the guts, we were lucky but if we don't change sooner or later we're going to drop points. The passion, fire, desire to win from minute one [was missing]. It's the same as our fans, they are silent for 45 minutes."

He added:

"They booed because we we're losing but maybe it's the same as our team maybe we re so comfortable winning four Premier Leagues in five years. And after we score a goal they react, but that's not the point."

Manchester City will next host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday, January 22.

Poll : 0 votes