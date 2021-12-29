“Always loved the way he’s operated” – Gary Neville explains his preferred choice for managerial role at Manchester United

Gary Neville believes Mauricio Pochettino would be the perfect fit as the new manager of Manchester United. The Red Devils are currently on the hunt for someone to take over on a permanent basis from next season onwards.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville is of the opinion that PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino would have been the best choice for the club going forward. However, the Englishman also believes that the Argentine tactician will have no reason to leave the French club if they are successful this season. Neville explained:

"I'd like Pochettino to be the next manager because he's got experience in the league, he plays the right type of football and I feel like it's the moment for him to step up. He's got to the CL final, he's managing now, big stars and big characters and personalities which I think will help him and I've always liked him, always loved the way he's operated, I think he fits the club."

"He works with young players well, gets the best out of players, he's a good coach but also he works people the right way. So for me it would be him, but he's got a job at PSG and if he does do a job, they won’t let him go."

Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager earlier this month. The club plan to appoint a manager on a permanent basis at the end of the season. This has lead to multiple rumours surrounding the club about who the next manager will be.

"I don't know who the next manager of United will be" - Neville on Manchester United manager hunt

Pochettino took over PSG earlier this year

Neville was also quick to dismiss any links with new Tottenham boss Antonio Conte. The Italian spent a good chunk of the first-half of the season without a club, but Neville does not think he would suit Manchester United. He said:

"No, I don't think Conte was a fit for United, I know people disagree with me, but I think United will get the right manager at the end of the season for the longer term."

Despite having his preferences, Gary Neville admitted to not knowing what direction Manchester United will be heading in with regards to their next manager in the future. He said:

"I don't predict who's gonna go down, I don' predict who's gonna the manager, I don't know who the next manager of United will be."

utdreport @utdreport @footballdaily] Gary Neville: "They [ #mufc players] got the last manager the sack. Ralf Rangnick isn't going to be sacked — but they'll get a lot of managers sacked if they carry on like that." #mulive Gary Neville: "They [#mufc players] got the last manager the sack. Ralf Rangnick isn't going to be sacked — but they'll get a lot of managers sacked if they carry on like that." #mulive [@footballdaily] https://t.co/1YxpBsWvwT

