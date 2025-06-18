"Always making a big difference" - Fabian Ruiz makes his GOAT pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Fabian Ruiz has revealed his pick as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish midfielder made his opinion known in an interview with streamer Jasontheween, explaining the reason behind his choice.

Currently on duty with PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup, Ruiz revealed in the interview that Messi is the player he considers to be the better of the duo. He pointed out that he had always been a fan of the Argentine star but playing alongside him further opened his eyes to just how good he was.

“If I have to choose between Messi and Ronaldo, I choose Leo Messi [as the greatest player of all time]. Since childhood, I liked his style of play, he was always making a big difference. Later, I was lucky enough to play with him, and seeing him as a teammate is something incredible.”

Spain international Ruiz crossed paths with Lionel Messi during their time together in Paris, joining one year after the Argentine moved from Barcelona. They won the Ligue 1 title in their only season together before Messi opted to continue his career in the MLS with Inter Miami.

Fabian Ruiz has never played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo but faced the 40-year-old weeks ago in the UEFA Nations League final. The Al-Nassr man led Portugal to defeat Spain in a penalty shootout, having scored in regulation time as the game ended 2-2.

PSG star makes interesting claim in Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate

PSG ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has made an interesting claim when asked for his pick in the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo argument. The Georgian forward enjoyed a brilliant season with Les Parisiens, helping them win the treble and earning accolades, as a result.

Kvaratskhelia spoke with streamer Jasontheween and had to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He pointed out that while he is a huge fan of Ronaldo's, he believes Messi to be on another level, claiming that the Argentine is from a different planet.

"Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? I love Ronaldo so much, but Messi is from another planet."

Kvaratskhelia has never hidden his admiration for Ronaldo, posting a picture from his academy days of his first meeting with the Portuguese great. He also got the forward's shirt after helping Georgia defeat Portugal 2-0 in Euro 2024 last summer and spoke with the legend while his teammates celebrated.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More