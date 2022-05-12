"Always moving for someone else" - Jamie Carragher hails Liverpool superstar for his consistent performances regardless of where he plays

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has lauded Sadio Mane for his performances for the Reds over the years. He admitted that the Senegalese has had to change his position twice with new arrivals but still performs consistently.

Mane joined the Merseysiders in 2016 from Southampton, initially as a right-winger. However, when Mohamed Salah joined in 2017, the Senegalese shifted to the left and was successful in a new role. However, the Reds signed Luis Diaz in January this year, who prefers to play on the left. As a result, Mane was shifted to the center and has been successful as a No. 9 too.

Speaking about this, Carragher said on Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"You'd always find a place in the front three for him [Mane]. When Diaz came in and he started so well, he wants to play on the left which is Mane's position. Salah's always going to play on the right, then he's in a fight with Jota, who's a scoring sensation since he's come to Liverpool."

Squawka News @SquawkaNews

◉ League Cup

◉ FA Cup

◉ #UCL



Sadio Mané has qualified for his fourth final of 2022. ◉ AFCON◉ League Cup◉ FA CupSadio Mané has qualified for his fourth final of 2022. ◉ AFCON◉ League Cup◉ FA Cup◉ #UCL Sadio Mané has qualified for his fourth final of 2022. https://t.co/Kj3O4proW2

Carragher stated that perhaps the other players in the team might not be able to play in different positions, but it doesn't matter to Mane. He said:

"I wouldn't say he's sacrificed himself but he initially came in on the right wing, then Salah came in and he moved to the left. He's then fantastic on the left, Diaz came in on the left and he moved to centre-forward."

He added:

"He's always moving for someone else, but his performances don't drop. He's still producing. The others are great players, but to ask those players in another position in the front three, they probably wouldn't be at their best. But it doesn't seem to matter where he plays in the front three it's never a problem."

"I'm very happy" - Liverpool forward Sadio Mane amidst interest from other clubs

Mane's contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023 and a new contract hasn't been signed yet. Hence, there has been interest from other clubs in signing the forward and as per Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are one of them.

While no talks have been made between the parties yet, it could still develop in the future.

Meanwhile, Mane has stated that he's currently happy. He scored the winner in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on May 10. Speaking after the match, he said (via Sky Sports):

"When we win the trophies, I was happier. I'm just trying to enjoy every moment and try to score and assist for my team-mates. It's for the team or nothing, the boys make it very easy for me. I'm very happy."

Liverpool FC @LFC



A brilliant header to secure a crucial three points at Villa Park! Mane. Match-winnerA brilliant header to secure a crucial three points at Villa Park! Mane. Match-winner 😍A brilliant header to secure a crucial three points at Villa Park! https://t.co/0bgV4TgkoE

Mane has scored 15 goals and made four assists in 35 Premier League games this season. Liverpool will hope that they are able to convince him to sign a new contract this summer.

Edited by Parimal