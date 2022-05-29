"Always need one of those" - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard pinpoints issue Liverpool need to address in transfer market

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard feels Liverpool must sign a goalscoring midfielder this summer after their UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by the Spanish champions in Paris on Saturday as Los Blancos won a record-extending 14th title. Manager Jurgen Klopp's Reds were dominant in the first half, keeping their rivals on the back foot and creating some good chances.

However, Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was on hand to make a series of incredible saves to thwart the Reds.

The momentum shifted after the break as the Whites came out stronger and broke the deadlock in the 59th minute through Vinicius Junior.

Liverpool created one more great chance after falling behind, but Mohamed Salah's effort was deflected over by the Belgian custodian once again. Naby Keita probably had their best chance of the half, but the Guinean fired a loose ball into the stands while attempting to find the top bin.

Gerrard, a former Reds captain who was present at the stadium to watch his club in action, feels the Merseysiders must sign a new No.8 who can bag a handful of goals. Speaking on BT Sport after the game, he said (via Metro):

"Jordan (Henderson) and James Milner are not getting any younger. They’re still top players at this level, of course, and they’ll want to go on and do more. But for Liverpool, if you think about the next five, six, seven years, they’re going to need a midfielder, an eight, who can get goals, who can get double figures."

The Reds boast one of the most menacing frontlines in Europe, led by the talismanic duo of Salah and Mane. However, Gerrard underlined the importance of having an adventurous, goalscoring midfielder. He added:

"They are heavily reliant on the front three – or the front five if you include Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. But you always need one of those midfielders that’s going to get in the box and get you goals."

Liverpool to sign a new midfielder this summer?

The Reds appear to have heeded their former captain's suggestion, as the club have now made signing a new midfielder a top priority.

AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with the Reds (as per Liverpool Echo). However, he's closer to joining Real Madrid than Liverpool right now, and the player is more defensive in his plays too.

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham seems like a good fit, so it will be interesting to see if the Merseysiders actually pull this off.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav