“Always the same ones against us” - Real Madrid legend reacts as Jude Bellingham’s late winner is controversially chalked off

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has reacted to Real Madrid's controversial draw against Valencia at the Mestalla in La Liga on Saturday, March 2.

Los Blancos got a big boost ahead of the game as Jude Bellingham was fit to start after his spell out due to injury. However, they found themselves 1-0 down after Hugo Duro scored in the 27th minute. An error from Dani Carvajal then allowed Roman Yaremchuk to make it 2-0 three minutes later.

Real Madrid got one goal back in stoppage time of the first half via Vinicius Jr. before he found the equaliser in the 76th minute.

The visitors piled up the pressure and received a corner in stoppage time. After the corner was taken, the ball fell to Brahim Diaz, who got past a defender and crossed the ball. Just as the cross was made, referee Gil Manzano blew the whistle for full-time. Bellingham headed in the cross but the winner didn't count.

A brawl ensued after the game as Madrid players surrounded the referee, raging over the decision. Bellingham was shown a straight red amidst the chaos as well.

Los Blancos posted a picture of the brawl on their Instagram handle, with the caption:

"An unprecedented refereeing decision prevents Real Madrid from winning at Mestalla."

Club legend Marcelo commented on the post, writing:

"Always the same ones against us."

Expand Tweet

With the draw, the Merengues remain atop the La Liga table, seven points above Girona, who will face Mallorca away on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham's red card in Real Madrid's draw against Valencia

Referee Gil Manzano showed Jude Bellingham a red card after the midfielder said something to him during Real Madrid's protests in their clash against Valencia. It was later revealed that the Englishman just said that "it was a f**king goal."

After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the Englishman's red card and he replied (via Managing Madrid):

“His red bothers us. He has been transparent in confessing what he has said, approaching in a vehement manner, something normal after what happened and saying ‘it’s a f**king goal.’ But he didn’t say any insults towards the referee. He was just frustrated. But he didn’t say an insult, not at all. Let’s see what they write.”

Bellingham has been a key player for Los Blancos since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €103 million last summer. He has scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in 30 games across competitions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here