"Always perform at 100%" - Antoine Griezmann picks between Real Madrid trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo 

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann recently shared his thoughts on Real Madrid attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo before his side’s UEFA Champions League defeat on Tuesday (March 4).

Griezmann was full of praise for all three players but has a "soft spot" for Brazilian forward Rodrygo.

Griezmann, who played alongside Mbappe for the French national team, acknowledged the immense talent of the new Real Madrid signing. However, he highlighted the unique qualities of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, explaining why the latter stands out as his personal favorite.

In an interview on DAZN Futbol, Griezmann was asked to choose between Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo. Responding, he said:

"It's difficult because Mbappé has been a teammate of mine, I enjoyed a lot alongside him, we won a World Cup together. Vinicius, I think he’s a very tough player in the sense that he will always dribble past you, always dangerous, and that's what I like about him. But I have a soft spot for Rodrygo because he seems to be a very intelligent player, very calm. It doesn't matter where he plays, left or right or in the middle, he will always perform at 100% and that is why he draws my attention."

Rodrygo has been a key player and an integral part of Los Blancos' success over the years.

Despite often being overshadowed by the star power of Mbappe and Vinicius, the Brazilian has consistently stepped up when needed. Rodrygo

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid from Santos in 2019. In the current season, he has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 38 appearances across competitions.

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema talks about Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius

Of late, ex-Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema spoke about his former teammate Vinícius and compatriot Kylian Mbappe.

Benzema plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad after leaving Los Blancos in 2023. The Frenchman recently appeared on the show Los Amigos de Edu, where he had an in-depth convo with Edu Aguirre.

When Benzema was asked about his thoughts on Vinicius, had high praise for the winger. But he revealed disappointment when the latter didn't win the Ballon d'Or.

Benzema said via (Madrid Universal):

"He was decisive in every game last year when he won the Champions League. I sit down to watch football and see him do things that only the best do. I sent him a message when he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or, I was sad,”

On Kylian Mbappe, Benzema focused on the pressure the former PSG man was subjected to in his first few months at Real Madrid and compared it with his.

"His situation is different to what happened to me. I arrived very young, at 21, and he arrived at 25."

“He knows that at Madrid if you make a mistake, they kill you because they brought you only to score goals. The pressure there is insane.”

