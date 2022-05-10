“Always planning a step ahead”, “Best in the business” – Fans salute Dortmund as they announce replacement for Manchester City bound Haaland in 62 minutes

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg just over an hour after Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City was confirmed, leaving fans in complete awe of their scouting brilliance.

Haaland will officially join the Premier League leaders next season, after they triggered his release clause of £63 million as Der BVB lost yet another young talent.

However, just like they have on numerous occasions in the past, the club have already found a replacement. They announced Adeyemi's signing from Salzburg just 62 minutes after Haaland's transfer was made official.

Adeyemi, a 20-year-old German striker, has made a meteoric rise to prominence this season. He has scored 23 goals in all competitions, including 19 in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Now, following Dortmund's announcement, fans have spoken effusively of the player, labeling him a "beast" and "massive" while also extolling the side's acumen with transfer business.

BVB bought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele, Christian Pulisic, Jadon Sancho, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and recently Haaland for a relatively low price before selling them to the big guns to yield enormous profits. They then went on to rope in another young player of similar quality.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester City announcement, Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of 20-year-old striker Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg 62 minutes after the Erling HaalandManchester City announcement, Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of 20-year-old striker Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg 62 minutes after the Erling Haaland ➡️ Manchester City announcement, Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of 20-year-old striker Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg ⚡ https://t.co/FtlvImPvFO

Caleb Daniel @Kazmann007 @brfootball Talk abt a well run club. More of an academy than a club actually. All abt profit making. Which is okay btw. @brfootball Talk abt a well run club. More of an academy than a club actually. All abt profit making. Which is okay btw.

Don @CFCDon @brfootball How long till he's the most wanted forward? @brfootball How long till he's the most wanted forward?

Moiz Ahmad Bhat @BhatMoiz

Borrusia Dortmund are the best in this business. @brfootball Only to make him the best in the world to sell him in 3 seasons...Borrusia Dortmund are the best in this business. @brfootball Only to make him the best in the world to sell him in 3 seasons...Borrusia Dortmund are the best in this business.

❤️ @b1ackpope @brfootball This guy is a beast on goal dortmund scouts are genius and the club keeps benefiting from sales @brfootball This guy is a beast on goal dortmund scouts are genius and the club keeps benefiting from sales

Parzival @idnedprtm @brfootball Dortmund never stop to finds new talent! @brfootball Dortmund never stop to finds new talent!✨

Adeyemi impressed with Dortmund's "fast-paced football"

The 20-year-old has revealed that he's fascinated by Der BVB's style of play and looks forward to winning silverware with the club.

He told their official website:

"As a young boy I was fascinated by the Black & Yellows' fast-paced football. That's why, as soon as I heard Dortmund were interested in me, I knew I wanted to sign with BVB."

"I made the conscious decision to sign a long-term deal because I'm convinced that we're going to form an exciting team, that with the support of the amazing fans in Dortmund will be able to compete for and win titles in the years to come."

Adeyemi is Dortmund's third signing ahead of next season. The German side have already confirmed (as per their official website) the signing of Niklas Sule on a free transfer from Bayern Munich and Nico Schlotterbeck from Freiburg for about €26 million.

Adeyemi will join a young squad that boasts Jude Bellingham, Donyell Malen, Giovanni Reyna and Youssoufa Moukoko. Incidentally, the team is managed by Marco Rose, under whom Adeyemi played for almost two years at Salzburg.

