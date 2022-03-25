“Always playing against his teammates” – Fans blast Manchester United’s ‘confused’ Maguire after pictures from England training reveals what he did to Mount

Fans have reacted angrily to pictures of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire tackling Chelsea star Mason Mount in England training.

Images emerged on Twitter of Maguire in training with the England national team attempting to tackle Mount but not getting to the ball instead clipping the forward.

Despite the image seeming quite harmless, fans ripped into the 29-year-old defender who has had a season to forget at Manchester United.

Here are just a few of the huge backlash the image has garnered:

Did Manchester United's Harry Maguire deserve his place in the England team?

It's been a season to forget for Maguire

When news broke of Gareth Southgate's 25 man squad for the side's friendlies against Switzerland and Cote d'Ivoire, there were debates over a number of selections and omissions.

Southgate's decision not to select Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho was criticized by many as he has recently come into form having started the season poorly.

But Maguire's selection caused huge uproar, with many lamenting the decision to select a player who has been extremely out of form all season for his club.

Even Red Devils fans were dismayed by the selection as they witnessed the plight of their skipper all year round. But Southgate touched on Maguire's inclusion when asked about whether he had thought about not taking the former Leicester City defender.

He told reporters (via Daily Mail):

"I don't think it ever crossed our minds not to select Harry Maguire for this squad. There wasn't a chance we weren't going to call him up."

Maguire was brought into the England set-up by Southgate all the way back in October 2017 where he made his debut in a 1-0 win over Lithuania.

Since then, the towering centre-back has gone on to become a mainstay in England's starting XI and flourished at the 2018 World Cup scoring in the Quarter-finals against Sweden.

He was then named as one of England's best players at the European Championships last summer, where his impressive performances contributed to the side's journey to the final.

Despite this, Maguire's form for Manchester United this season has been nothing short of woeful.

Coinciding with his club's current demise, the defender has looked short of confidence with his name constantly being criticized.

The former Hull City defender does seem to be playing with a lot more confidence for his national side and this was on display when he scored, cupping his hands to his ears in the win over Albania last November.

Maguire has once again got his name in the headlines for the wrong reasons as his period of misfortune continues.

