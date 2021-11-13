"Always positive" - Barcelona superstar Sergio Aguero responds to retirement speculation

According to reports, Barcelona talisman Sergio Aguero may be forced to hang up his boots on the back of a health scare that has sidelined him at Camp Nou.

Responding to the tittle-tattle around his return to the pitch, Aguero pointed out that he's "always positive."

Aguero has been sidelined by a condition that will keep him away from representing Barcelona for at least three months. The Argentinian, however, has stated that his tests are ongoing, and he's staying upbeat.

Sergio Kun Aguero @aguerosergiokun Ante los rumores les cuento que estoy siguiendo las indicaciones de los médicos del club, haciendo pruebas y tratamiento y ver mi evolución en el plazo de los 90 días. Siempre en positivo 🤟🏽 Ante los rumores les cuento que estoy siguiendo las indicaciones de los médicos del club, haciendo pruebas y tratamiento y ver mi evolución en el plazo de los 90 días. Siempre en positivo 🤟🏽

"Given the rumors, I can say that I am following the instructions of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and checking my progress within 90 days. Always positive."

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni sent a heartfelt message to the Barcelona forward. He stated how he's hopeful of Aguero making a full recovery from "something no-one deserves."

“Regarding Kun, yes, we’ve talked and we’ve sent each other messages. Besides him being a player, he is a boy we appreciate a lot. We are sad because he is going through something no-one deserves. We hope he recovers and could be playing as soon as possible. We send him all our support.”

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero complained of chest pain in his second start for the Catalunya side

The Argentinian couldn't have pre-empted how turbulent his switch to Barcelona would have been when he bid a heart-wrenching farewell to Manchester City.

Aguero was sidelined for 10 weeks because of an injury to his right calf tendon. He has featured in 5 La Liga games and has found the back of the net only once.

He was given only his second start for Barcelona against Alaves on October 30 before complaining of chest pain and dizziness.

Get well soon, Barcelona coach Sergi Barjuan on Sergio Aguero: "He told me he was a little dizzy. I have found out now that they have taken him to the hospital to see what he really has. I do not know any more."Get well soon, @aguerosergiokun Barcelona coach Sergi Barjuan on Sergio Aguero: "He told me he was a little dizzy. I have found out now that they have taken him to the hospital to see what he really has. I do not know any more."Get well soon, @aguerosergiokun 🙏 https://t.co/uCFBfBPpbS

Barcelona issued a statement soon after stating how Aguero won't be available for selection until 2022.

Doctors confirmed that Aguero will undergo a rehabilitation program once doctors have decided on the best approach to take with his condition.

Sergio Aguero is amongst the most lethal strikers world football has ever seen. He has scored 184 goals in 275 appearances for Manchester City and the community hopes that the Copa America winner can take the field again for Barcelona.

