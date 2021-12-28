"Always there to produce for us" - Harry Maguire praises 2 Manchester United stars for their performance against Newcastle United

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has lauded David de Gea and Edinson Cavani for producing the goods in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. The Red Devils were outclassed by a spirited Magpies side at the St. James’ Park and needed De Gea and Cavani to secure a point.

With Cristiano Ronaldo starting as the team’s lone striker, Edinson Cavani was once again left on the bench by Ralf Rangnick. However, seeing Ronaldo’s hapless state against the hosts, the German decided to try his luck with Edinson Cavani.

Coming on in the 46th minute, Cavani added directness to Manchester United’s stale attack and gave Newcastle something to think about. Eventually, in the 71st minute, Cavani found the back of the net and canceled out Allan Saint-Maximin’s seventh-minute opener.

While Cavani came up with the match-saving goal for Manchester United, David de Gea was the reason why United were still in the fight. The Spaniard had to make seven saves against Newcastle, which goes on to show how poor the United defenders were.

Maguire, who was one of the worst performers for Manchester United, gave props to De Gea and Cavani for saving the Red Devils’ against Newcastle.

Discussing De Gea’s performance with MUTV, Maguire said:

"David’s on great form at the minute. In big moments, it always seems to be, late on in games, that he’s always there to produce for us."

As for Cavani, he added:

"He’s come on and made a big impact and I think you’ve seen in the first 30 minutes of the second half especially, it was probably our best spell in the game.”

The disappointing draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle United has left United in seventh place in the Premier League. They will play their final match of the year this Thursday, against Burnley.

Ralf Rangick hails Manchester United hero David de Gea

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has praised De Gea for his performance in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. The Spain international produced a number of stunning saves to keep Newcastle at bay.

Rangnick has acknowledged his match-saving performance and hailed him as “one of the best goalkeepers in the world.” Had it not been for the 31-year-old’s heroics this season, Manchester United would have found themselves in the other half of the Premier League table.

