“Always there when Real Madrid needed him” - Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on facing Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid 

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen recently opened up about facing Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The Blaugrana shot-stopper hailed Ronaldo for consistently delivering for the Madrid-based side during his time at Santiago Bernabeu

In a recent interview, the German keeper discussed facing the legendary Portuguese forward, saying (via Barca Universal):

"I mean, sure, he scored a few goals against me here and there, but there wasn’t a specific moment where I said: 'Wow, that was something extraordinary'... But he was obviously a fantastic player and always there when Real Madrid needed him."

Cristiano Ronaldo faced the Barcelona shot-stopper five times during his nine-year stint with Real Madrid. The Portuguese legend scored twice in these games to help Los Blancos to one win, two draws, and two defeats.

Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, while Ter Stegen is recovering from a patella injury that has seen him miss most of the 2024/25 season for Barcelona.

When Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo revealed he nearly joined Barcelona

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo revealed he came close to joining Blaugrana as a youngster before he made his move to Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar left his boyhood club, Sporting Club de Portugal, in the summer of 2003 to join the Red Devils as one of the most highly rated youngsters in the sport.

In an interview with El Chiringuito earlier this year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner admitted that he came close to joining the Catalan giants, saying (via 90min):

"Yes, it was when I was playing at Sporting, and I had the opportunity to join various clubs, one of which was Barcelona. I remember being with a person from Barcelona who wanted to sign me, but it didn't happen. Maybe they wanted to bring me in, but it would have been for the following year. Then, a club like Manchester United came in and signed me immediately. You know how fast everything moves in football."

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Los Blancos legend for his exploits at the club during his nine-year stint. He joined them in 2009 from Manchester United for a reported €94 million fee and left in 2018 for Juventus for a reported €117m. He scored 451 goals and provided 131 assists for them, lifting four UEFA Champions League titles and four Ballon d'Or awards during his time in Spain, among other honors.

