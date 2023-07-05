"Always the same" - Spanish model opens up on 'uninteresting' ways footballers slide into DMs with women on Instagram

Spanish model Raquel Reitx has talked about the strategy footballers often use to slide into the DMs of women on Instagram.

Reitx boasts 528,000 followers on Instagram and appears to have caught the eye of footballers. However, her history in dealing with the athletes isn't exactly all too impressive.

She suggests that most footballers have come to some sort of agreement in attempting to slide into women's DMs, telling El Podcast de Druni:

"I reckon that in the dressing rooms they have openly agreed how to do it. They all do the same thing. They send a ‘fire’ emoji, but they don’t react to the story."

Reitx goes on to explain that those who fail to get a response will then delete their message:

"They send it. If you don’t answer them, they delete it. Always the same."

However, Reitx has never had anything romantic with football players due to their stale approach to online flirting:

"I have never had anything with a footballer. They don't attract my attention, especially with these uninteresting attempts to get women to talk to them. Not for me."

Reitx reckons that the lack of effort from athletes is down to their status. She thinks they haven't had to work hard for a response given their popularity and name. The Spanish model also thinks that using the fire emoji gives them a get-out, as that emoji can be interpreted in many different ways.

When footballer Jack Grealish tried sliding into Love Island star's DMs

Jack Grealish (right) failed to get a response from Zoppa.

Manchester City star Jack Grealish was caught out in 2021 when he was alleged to have tried chatting up Love Island star Natalia Zoppa on Instagram.

The 27-year-old was reported to have sent Zoppa an Instagram DM before her then-boyfriend Hass Saleh shared his reaction on TikTok. There was no response to the message, but Saleh made light of the situation (via the Daily Star):

“As if today couldn’t get any weirder, the best player in the Premier League tried to chat up my missus.”

Intriguingly, Grealish didn't choose to use a fire emoji on the occasion but rather a waving hand which was pictured in the video. Zoppa is seen laughing when Saleh approaches her about the DM.

Zoppa might have received a DM from another footballer recently, as she was spotted dining out with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The latter is reported to be going through a breakup with his ex-partner Lucia Loi.

