Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford spotted at dinner with Love Island star after breakup with fiancée Lucia Loi

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been spotted with Love Island star Natalia Zoppa in Malibu after his breakup with fiancée Lucia Loi.

The Sun claims that Rashford was seen leaving the Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu with the former Love Island contestant. The 25-year-old split with his ex-partner Loi just last month having been engaged since May 2022.

Zoppa's personal trainer Courtney Caldwell was also part of the group that were seen departing Nobu. The former took part in the popular UK TV show Love Island back in 2020.

She entered halfway through the show at the Casa Amor stage. However, she didn't last too long as she was voted off the show by the public but she has been in the public eye since.

The trio were flanked by security as they exited Nobu but they didn't get in the same vehicles. The two women got in one car while Marcus Rashford took off in another.

The Manchester United forward had been with Loi since the age of 15. However, they have since ended their 10-year relationship but sources claim they still remain friends.

Zoppa may know Rashford from back home in the UK as she is also from the Manchester area. The 23-year-old is now a model and influencer. She caught people's attention during a Chris Brown concert when she was given a dance on stage by the US singer.

Marcus Rashford set to be joined by England teammate Mason Mount at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount will link up at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have finally agreed on a £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, per The Athletic.

Mount has been identified as Erik ten Hag's top transfer target this summer and he appears to have got his man. The Dutch tactician is starting to put a strong English contingent in his squad.

The 24-year-old is set to join Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, and Harry Maguire at Old Trafford. He joins the Red Devils following a frustrating campaign with Chelsea. He bagged just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions.

Mount and Rashford were part of the England squad that made it to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup last year. They were also part of The Three Lions' squad that lost the European Championships final on penalties to Italy in 2021. The pair are yet to play together at club level but are now set to do so.

