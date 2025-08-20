"You keep changing the chef, the soup will never taste right" - Patrice Evra urges Manchester United to give Ruben Amorim 'more time' at club

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has urged the Red Devils to give Ruben Amorim time at the club. He believes that the team needs consistency with a manager, and changing coaches has caused issues at the club.
Manchester United have appointed five permanent managers in the last nine years, with another four managers taking charge on an interim basis. Evra believes that the revolving door has been an issue, likening the situation to having multiple chefs preparing a soup. He told Stake:
"With United, you never know. One day they make you dream, the next they break your heart. But if they get that old fighting spirit back - the one where players bleed for the shirt - they can shock people. It’s about consistency, not Instagram moments. Football is a jungle. When results don’t come, the manager is always the first to go. But if you keep changing the chef, the soup will never taste right. Give him time, but at United, time is expensive."
Ruben Amorim was appointed as the manager in November 2024, and the Portuguese manager had a tough time at Old Trafford last season. He managed 42 games last season, winning 17 and losing 18 times, while finishing 15th in the Premier League.
Marcus Rashford also spoke about Manchester United's managerial changes
Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford was on The Rest is Football podcast earlier this month and admitted that Manchester United needed to learn from Manchester City and Liverpool. He believes that the Red Devils constantly changed managers, while their biggest rivals stuck to a plan and gave the coaches time to deliver. He said:
"People say that we've been in a transition for years, but to be in a transition, you have to start it. The actual transition hasn't started yet. When Liverpool went through this, they got [Jürgen] Klopp and stuck with him. They didn't win in the beginning. People only remember his final few years when he was competing with [Manchester] City and winning the biggest trophies.
"To start a transition you have to make a plan and stick to it. This is where I speak about being realistic about what your situation is. We've had that many different managers, ideas and strategies in order to win that you end up in no man's land."
Rashford was loaned out by Manchester United in January to Aston Villa after he was left out of the matchday squad by Amorim. The Englishman has now joined Barcelona on a season-long loan with the Catalan side having an option to buy him next summer.