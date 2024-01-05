"Always seems to make the right decision" - Gary Lineker admits he loves watching 22-year-old Arsenal star play

Premier League icon Gary Lineker has admitted that he's huge fan of Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka. The former Everton and Tottenham Hotspur man revealed that he loves seeing Saka in action and also praised his decision-making on the pitch.

Saka, 22, continues to be a huge asset for Arsenal. The attacker was a standout performer last season, contributing an impressive 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across competitions. This season, he has nine goals and 12 assists in 26 games across all fronts.

On his day, the Englishman is a real nightmare to any opposition defence in the Premier League. Lineker is convinced that the Gunners have got a fabulous talent in their ranks.

“I think Bukayo Saka is a fabulous talent. I love watching him play," the former Spurs forward said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“His decision-making on the field is, I think, remarkable. It is so much easier when you are watching a game from our point of view, where we are, but he’s one of those players whenever you think pass it there, he does.

“He always seems to make the right decision, so he is looking at the game from a position way above,” he added.

Since breaking into Arsenal's fisrt team back in the summer of 2019, Bukayo Saka has played 205 games across competitions, recording 47 goals and 52 assists. He's also won three titles: one FA Cup and two Community Shields.

Arsenal need to step up in 2024

The Gunners slid from the Premier League summit down to fourth after just one win in four games, losing the last two.

They're five points behind leaders Liverpool after 20 games. Defending champions Manchester City are third but ahead of the Gunners on goal difference and also have a game in haand.

Arsenal will need to step up if they're serious about winning the title this season. The competition has gotten intense, with the big players back in the race and teams like Aston Villa (42 points, second) and Tottenham Hotspur (39 points, fifth) also fancing their chances.