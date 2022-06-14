“Always sharp, never panicking” – Rafael van der Vaart delivers verdict on Manchester United linked defender 

Manchester United are facing an imminent squad rebuild this summer and have appointed Erik ten Hag to manage their transition. The Red Devils have already been linked to a number of players this month and are intent on restoring their status as Premier League contenders.

Ten Hag has worked wonders with Ajax in the past and is reportedly interested in securing Dutch centre-back Jurrien Timber's signature. The defender is one of the brightest prospects in the Eredivisie at the moment and has been linked with a move to several high-profile clubs.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



says Jurrien Timber will have to make a choice between signing a new deal at Ajax, or to leave this summer. Do you think he'll join



Full buff.ly/3aR2oas "AJAX ARE OFFERING HIM A NEW DEAL!" @FabrizioRomano says Jurrien Timber will have to make a choice between signing a new deal at Ajax, or to leave this summer. Do you think he'll join #mufc Full "AJAX ARE OFFERING HIM A NEW DEAL!" 📝@FabrizioRomano says Jurrien Timber will have to make a choice between signing a new deal at Ajax, or to leave this summer. Do you think he'll join #mufc? 👇Full ➡️ buff.ly/3aR2oas https://t.co/lWwE6PQA48

Jurrien Timber is a ball-playing centre-back and has flourished in an Ajax side that relies heavily on possession. In an interview with De Telegraaf, former Oranje star Rafael van der Vaart showered praise on the Ajax defender and claimed that Timber is blessed with the skills of a midfielder.

"Timber is so quick, light feet, always sharp, never panicking on the ball. Almost like a great midfielder in defence."

The former Spurs attacker did not comment on Manchester United's interest in Timber, however, and did not rule out an additional year for Jurrien Timber at Ajax.

"The picture has to be right. You can go to a big club. But if you're not going to play there, it's better to stay with Ajax. And Ajax is also a big club. We play football in the Champions League and I play there together with the best players in the Netherlands. That is not nothing."

Manchester United looking to secure Ajax defender Jurrien Timber's signature

Jurrien Timber has been impressive for Ajax

Erik ten Hag has strong ties with Ajax and is intent on leveraging them to build his base in the Premier League. Manchester United have been defensively woeful over the past year and are in desperate need of reinforcement.

Jurrien Timber is only 20 years old at the moment and has several years ahead of him in the top flight. The talented centre-back is a regular in Ajax's starting eleven and has put in impressive shifts in the UEFA Champions League.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



2,074 passes completed

91% pass accuracy

73 tackles won

50 interceptions

43 clearances

33 blocks

33 fouls drawn

28 successful take-ons

26 fouls committed

16 chances created

3 goals

2 assists



Thrived under Ten Hag. Jurrien Timber’s Eredivisie szn by numbers [30 apps]:2,074 passes completed91% pass accuracy73 tackles won50 interceptions43 clearances33 blocks33 fouls drawn28 successful take-ons26 fouls committed16 chances created3 goals2 assistsThrived under Ten Hag. Jurrien Timber’s Eredivisie szn by numbers [30 apps]:2,074 passes completed91% pass accuracy73 tackles won50 interceptions43 clearances33 blocks33 fouls drawn28 successful take-ons26 fouls committed16 chances created3 goals2 assistsThrived under Ten Hag. 💫🙌 https://t.co/iIYsplAeh2

Manchester United have failed to qualify for Europe's elite competition, however, and their underwhelming sixth-place finish could come back to haunt them in the transfer market. Ajax have unearthed yet another gem and are unlikely to part ways with one of their most talented players for a small fee.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far