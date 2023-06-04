“Always supporting each other in everything” - Luis Suarez reacts to PSG superstar Neymar’s beautiful message for Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez reacted as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. penned a farewell message for Lionel Messi after his exit from the French club.

Messi played his final game for the Parisians during the 3-2 loss against Clement Foot at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, June 3. The Argentine leaves the club as a free agent.

Neymar, who shared the pitch 206 times with Messi for Barcelona and PSG, wrote on Instagram:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

Messi reacted:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

Suarez also left a comment on the post, writing:

"What a beautiful message @leomessi, 🙌🏼 It was very nice to see you together again with @neymarjr but more beautiful is the love they have for each other, always supporting each other in everything! I love you friends."

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Neymar formed a fearsome attacking trio during their time at Barcelona together. The trio were famously known as 'MSN' and helped the club win numerous titles, including a treble in 2015. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they share a solid bond off the pitch as well.

PSG president issued a farewell message for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi joined PSG as a free agent in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. The Argentine's time at the Parisian club, however, was not as illustrious as his Barca stint.

Messi scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games for PSG. The French giants, though, gave him a great tribute as one of the greatest players of all time leaves the club. Their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said (via MSN):

“I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris. To see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Rouge & Bleu (red and blue) and at Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players has been a pleasure. His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be understated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future.”

Lionel Messi's future is up in the air after his PSG exit. Al-Hilal, Inter Miami and Barcelona have been heavily linked with the forward.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes