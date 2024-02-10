"Always tries and blames the referee" - Former Premier League referee picks between Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Retired Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has made his pick between Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp. He revealed his preference for the German manager, who is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

For the greater part of the last decade, Guardiola and Klopp have been the A-list managers in the Premier League and Europe, by extension. Both men have won multiple titles across competitions, setting incredible records along the way with their respective teams.

Clattenburg has now retired as a Premier League Matchday official. But he was the man in the middle for multiple games involving Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in his career. When asked by MailSport to make his pick between both managers, he went for the Liverpool boss, saying:

"Hundred percent Klopp. Klopp never knows when to get beat, always tries and blames the referee."

Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 as a replacement for Brendan Rodgers, and in his nine years, has become one of the club's greatest-ever managers. He managed to win every major trophy, bar the UEFA Europa League, in his time as Reds manager.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, arrived in the Premier League in 2016, a year after Klopp. Since his arrival, he has seen his side consistently compete for the league title, winning it five times, including in each of the last three seasons.

Klopp and Guardiola have had multiple memorable meetings over the last seven seasons, including their incredible title races. Both managers have their sides leading the Premier League standings once more this season, with just two points separating them.

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp set to treat fans to another exciting title race

In what is set to be Jurgen Klopp's final season as Liverpool's manager, the German manager has his side leading the Premier League. Behind the Reds is Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side, who are aiming for a fourth straight title.

Guardiola's side are two points shy of the Reds, having played a game less, and could end the week at the top of the standings. They face Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (February 10) before Klopp's side take on Burnley at Anfield later in the day.

A defeat at the hands of Arsenal last time out saw Liverpool lose valuable points in the title race, which is proving to be competitive. Following a brief slump late last year, Guardiola's side look like they can go all the way this season, again.