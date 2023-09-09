“There’s always two sides to a story and I know the other side” – Chelsea legend John Terry defends Mason Mount over Manchester United move

Chelsea legend John Terry has urged Blues fans to refrain from harsh behaviour towards Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount on his return to Stamford Bridge this season. Claiming there could be reasons unknown to fans for his departure, the 42-year-old wishes for supporters to stick by their former midfielder.

The 24-year-old Englishman completed his move to Manchester this summer for a reported fee of £60 million. After signing his five-year deal with the Red Devils, Mount has appeared twice for his current employers in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Currently, he is sidelined with a hamstring problem, keeping him out of action for weeks.

Addressing the England international's move away from Stamford Bridge, Terry said (via HITC):

"Mase is proper Chels through and though. There's always two sides to a story and i know the other side to it. I’m not going to air that tonight but there’s another side to the story. Let’s not be too harsh on Mason when he comes back."

Mount came up through the ranks at Chelsea and made 195 appearances for the west London outfit. He bagged 33 goals and 37 assists, managing to win the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2021.

Despite the controversial exit, Terry, who completed a staggering 717 appearances for the Blues, has backed Mount's decision. It remains to be seen whether the five-time Premier League champion discloses reasons for the player's departure.

"I wasn’t in Chelsea’s plans moving forward"- Mason Mount on Manchester United move

Mason Mount for Manchester United (via Getty Images)

Mason Mount revealed his reasoning behind completing a move to Manchester United from boyhood club Chelsea this summer. The 24-year-old claims to have received knowledge of not being a part of the Blues' plans in coming seasons.

During the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, Mount started 20 matches and missed large parts of the second half of the season due to injury. After completing a move to Old Trafford, he said (via Caught Off Side):

"Several months ago, it became clear that I wasn’t in Chelsea’s plans moving forward. Once I knew that United were involved, my decision was made up. A massive club, huge iconic players have played here, and I wanted to be a part of that from the beginning."

The midfielder's statement is rather intriguing, given new boss Mauricio Pochettino is currently missing a creative midfielder at Stamford Bridge.

Having netted just five times this season, with three of those coming against newly promoted Luton Town, Chelsea are struggling to score goals.