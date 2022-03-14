"Always with you"- Former Barcelona teammate offers support to Lionel Messi and Neymar after getting booed by PSG fans

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has offered support to his former Barcelona teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi after the duo were booed by PSG fans against Bordeaux. The Ligue 1 giants won the game 3-0 on Sunday, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Leandro Paredes.

PSG fans were hostile towards Neymar and Messi throughout the Bordeaux game in the aftermath of the team's UEFA Champions League elimination against Real Madrid. With PSG leading 1-0 from the first leg, Mbappe's strike put the visitors 2-0 ahead on aggregate before Benzema's 17-minute second-half hat-trick turned the tie on its head.

Neymar and Messi failed to make an impact in that Santiago Bernabeu game, angering the club faithful. However, Suarez has hit out at fans for booing Messi and Neymar, saying on Instagram:

"As always, football has no memories. Always with you. I love you very much."

Messi joined PSG on a free transfer last summer. However, he has scored just twice in 18 Ligue 1 games, with his five other strikes coming in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Neymar has had an injury-ravaged campaign. He was out for nearly two months due to an ankle injury, and has looked a shadow of his former self on his return. He has scored just five times in 20 games across competitions.

Lionel Messi could move from PSG this summer

Lionel Messi has struggled in Paris.

According to The Mirror, Lionel Messi could leave the Parisians at the end of the season despite arriving on a two-year deal.

He has been unable to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino's system and has failed to establish a fruitful partnership with Neymar and Mbappe in attack. The former Barcelona star reportedly joined PSG in the hope of winning the Champions League, but that won't happen for at least another year.

The Parisians' elimination from the continental competition and Messi's indifferent form could force the player to leave the Parc des Princes.

