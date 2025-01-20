“Am I close to signing it? That's another conversation” - Liverpool star opens up about being offered new deal at Anfield

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has stated that he has been offered a new contract by the Reds, but he hasn't yet made up his mind about signing it. The France international has been a key player for the side under Arne Slot this season, helping them reach the summits of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables.

Konate spoke with the media ahead of Liverpool's clash against French outfit Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The centre-back confirmed rumours of ongoing contract negotiations with the Reds.

“It’s true, I’ve been offered a new contract by Liverpool. Am I close to signing it? That's another conversation!” Konate said (via Fabrizio Romano on X).

Ibrahima Konate has been on the books of the Reds since 2021, having joined from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for a reported €40 million. The 25-year-old has entered the final 18 months of the contract he signed with the club, necessitating talks over an extension.

Arne Slots's side are also involved in talks with captain Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, and star forward Mohamed Salah over new deals. The club is keen to avoid waiting until the final year of Konate's contract to hold talks with him as he appears keen on remaining at Anfield.

Konate has appeared 22 times for the Reds this season, with 15 of his appearances coming in the Premier League. He missed the whole of December with a knee injury but has returned to feature in each of his side's last four games.

Liverpool eye Real Madrid star as potential Salah replacement - Reports

Liverpool are considering Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, as per Fichajes.net. The Morocco international has emerged as a target for multiple sides, the Reds included, after failing to nail down a regular starting berth at Real Madrid.

Salah is in the final six months of his contract and has yet to find an agreement with the club over a new deal. With Saudi giants Al-Hilal vying for his signature, the 32-year-old may choose to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Former Manchester City man Diaz is a target for Arne Slot's side due to the quality he has displayed despite his limited role at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 25-year-old has contributed three goals and five assists in 23 appearances so far this campaign for Los Blancos.

