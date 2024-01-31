“Am I missing something?” “Should be starting” - Liverpool fans livid as key player is benched vs Chelsea despite returning from injury

Liverpool fans on social media expressed their frustration with Jurgen Klopp's decision to bench influential right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for their upcoming clash against Chelsea. The Reds are set to host the west-London club at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Reds' vice-captain had to sit out for three weeks due to a knee injury he sustained in the beginning of January during an FA Cup clash against Arsenal. He missed the two legs of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Fulham and a league win against Bournemouth.

Alexander-Arnold made his return during their fourth round FA Cup tie against Norwich City, coming on in the 66th minute. He has been pivotal to Liverpool's performances this season, operating in a mixed role between his natural right-back position and central midfield. In 26 appearances across competitions, he has contributed with two goals and nine assists.

Despite his recent return from injury, Jurgen Klopp has decided to keep him on the bench against the Blues, much to the frustration of Liverpool fans.

“Is Trent injured or am I missing something lol why isn’t he starting”

Another fan added:

“Trent should be starting.”



Another fan was shocked:

Liverpool face Chelsea amid strong form and Klopp's exit news

Liverpool are set to play against Chelsea at Anfield, ahead of their EFL Cup final at Wembley in less than a month. This is the Reds' second game after Klopp announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Klopp's team are unbeaten in their last 10 games and have only faced one defeat in the last 17 games over two and a half months. However, they have challenging games ahead, with the Blues and then Arsenal visiting within five days.

They are currently atop the Premier League standings with Manchester City, Arsenal, and Aston Villa close behind. The Reds will be hoping to extend their lead against Chelsea tonight and end their run of seven straight draws against the Blues.