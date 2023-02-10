“Amazing but different” - When stunning Slovakian model Veronika Rajek offered sensible answer to Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Slovakian model Veronika Razek once provided a sensible answer to the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Razek, 26, claimed that her all-time favorite footballer is Manchester United legend David Beckham.

Upon being asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi, Razek claimed that they are two of the best players in the history of the sport, and that it's impossible to pick one.

Razek said (via The Sun):

"I love the whole Beckham family - I love Victoria’s style. From the new age, it’s really tough to choose Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi because they’re both amazing but different. I don’t watch football that much but I think they’re both GOATs."

Fans of the two superstars spend an enormous amount of time debating which player out of the two is the GOAT. Razek's answer seems to be the most accurate middle position, that they are both amazing in different ways.

The model was further quizzed about the teams that she liked watching in football. Razek chose Serie A giants AC Milan as her favorite. She said:

"When I was living in Milan, I had a friend Juraj Kucka who played for AC Milan so I watched them."

She also named Napoli legend Marek Hamsik as one of Solvakia's most influential athletes. Razek said:

"We (Slovakia) are a small country with super talented people who need to go out of the country to become famous. There are some amazing players from Slovakia like Marek Hamsik and also our hockey players."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still going strong

Despite being in their late 30s, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still going strong. Messi, 35, has been in great form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has scored 15 goals and has provided 14 assists this campaign.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, recently scored four goals for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda. After going goalless in two games, the Portuguese superstar has now scored five goals in four games for the Saudi Arabian club.

While both have lost a yard of pace in their game due to their age, the superstars continue to be among the best players in the world.

