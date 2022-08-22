"Amazing night" - PSG star Neymar's Instagram post shows squad unity with Messi and Mbappe as Brazilian puts in a scintillating performance against Lille

Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi put on a scintillating display for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during their Ligue 1 victory against LOSC Lille on August 21.

The Parisians routed their opponents 7-1, with the trio running the show. Neymar racked up three assists and two goals with Mbappe netting a hat-trick. Messi capped a phenomenal display with a goal and an assist to completely dismantle Lille on the night.

Taking to social media to celebrate the win, Neymar posted on his Instagram account:

"Amazing night 👏🏽 ALLEZ PSG"

The Brazilian's post featured an image of him, Messi and Mbappe celebrating a goal as well.

Is the feud between Mbappe and Neymar over?

The tussle between Neymar and Mbappe grabbed plenty of headlines after PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier last weekend. The Frenchman was seen attempting to persuade Neymar to let him take a spot-kick, which was possibly promptly refused by the Brazilian forward.

Mbappe cut a frustrating figure throughout the match as reports emerged of a continued feud between himself and Neymar even after the match. However, PSG's delightful outing against Lille appears to be free of controversy.

Both players exchanged several passes on the pitch and were involved in the build-up for each other's goals. Messi was also a major contributor to the attacking chemistry that was on full display last night in France.

If there was ever a feud, it appears to have settled for the time being at least. A big example of this perhaps came from the second image in Neymar's carousel post. All three members of the Parisians' star-studded attacking trio were seen celebrating one of the several goals they scored against Lille.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier impressed with his attacking trio

Christophe Galtier was a happy man after his current team defeated his former employees 7-1. Praising the teamwork and the attitude of his front three, the PSG boss said:

"We’re trying to find the best balance possible. Leo, Kylian and Ney played like this last season but in a different formation. Tonight, they played for each other. Even when the game was decided, they tracked back and worked together. I enjoyed their desire to play together."

Fans will be hoping to see more such thrilling football in the coming months. The Parisians' front three has boundless talent and if they can work together, very few teams may be able to stop them from winning every trophy available.

