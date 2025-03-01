Amid forward crisis at Arsenal, 22-year-old attacker sold by Gunners overtakes Alexander Isak in terms of goals scored this season

Arsenal are grappling with a crisis up front, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz injured as the business end of the season approaches.

Amid that, it has emerged that Mika Biereth, whom the Gunners sold to Sturm Graz for a reported £4 million in the summer, has scored more goals than Alexander Isak, who's third in the Premier League goalscoring charts this season. Biereth now plays for AS Monaco, who acquired him in January.

Biereth has scored 10 goals - including three hat-tricks - and registering two assists in 10 games, becoming the first Ligue 1 player in seven decades to score three hat-tricks in his first seven games.

Newcastle's Isak (19) is only behind top-scorer Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (25 goals) and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland (20), the reigning Golden Boot winner.

While the Gunners have had an impressive league campaign - second in the standings, behind Liverpool - their lack of experienced attackers up front could hinder their title ambitions.

Biereth, 22, never played for Arsenal's senior team but impressed with the U21s before moving to Sturm last summer and subsequently to Monaco in Ligue 1. He had joined the Gunners' academy from Fulham in 2021.

What's the latest on Arsenal's injured attackers and their potential return dates?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Bukayo Saka, who tore his hamstring in December, is set for a tentative return in April, after the March interenational break, as per Yahoo! Sports. The 23-year-old has nine goals and 13 assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli is also down with a hamstring issue, which he sustained in the Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Newcastle United. Like Saka, he's also expected to return after the upcoming international break. Martinelli has seven goals and four assists in 35 outings across competitions this campaign.

The same cannot be said for Kai Havertz, though, who has been ruled out for the season after tearing his hamstring during a Dubai training session. Having undergone a successful surgery, he will look to be available for the start of the next season. The 25-year-old has 15 goals and nine assists in 34 outings across competitions this season.

Last but not least, Gabriel Jesus underwent knee surgery in January and faces an uncertain return. He has seven goals and two assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

Following a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Arsenal remain second in the Premier League standings but are 13 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more.

