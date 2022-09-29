"Amid all the noise" - Chris Sutton makes bold claims about Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has claimed that Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold will look to prove a point in the action-packed month of October.

Widely hailed as one of the best right-backs in the world, Alexander-Arnold is an integral part of Liverpool’s system. However, for his country, the Englishman remains on the periphery.

Alexander-Arnold was dropped from England’s UEFA Nations League matchday squad in the 3-3 draw with Germany on Wednesday (September 26). Explaining his decision, coach Gareth Southgate claimed that Kieran Trippier was ahead of him in terms of all-round play (via Sky Sports).

B/R Football @brfootball



In that time, he’s won every trophy available at Liverpool and recorded over 60 assists from RB.



He’s not in the matchday squad for England's final game before the World Cup Since his breakthrough in 2018, Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 17/58 England games.In that time, he’s won every trophy available at Liverpool and recorded over 60 assists from RB.He’s not in the matchday squad for England's final game before the World Cup Since his breakthrough in 2018, Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 17/58 England games.In that time, he’s won every trophy available at Liverpool and recorded over 60 assists from RB.He’s not in the matchday squad for England's final game before the World Cup 😳 https://t.co/W9jXC3h5EZ

On the topic of the Mersysiders’ fixture-packed October, Sutton claimed that Alexander-Arnold will look to prove a point over the course of the month. The former Chelsea man told the Daily Mail:

“Amid all the noise about his ability as a defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold will feel as if he’s got a point to prove. He’s a fixture in the Liverpool team, but not for England and that’s created a debate."

He added:

“I feel the criticism of Gareth Southgate has been over the top, however. Alexander-Arnold isn’t the greatest defensively so that is why he isn’t featuring for his country. But how the right-back would love to show his worth with his club now.”

Alexander-Arnold has endured a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign by his standards, claiming only two assists in nine games across competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds will play Brighton & Hove Albion, Rangers, Arsenal, Rangers, Manchester City, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Ajax, and Leeds United in October.

Gabby Agbonlahor believes two English full-backs are better than Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has given his take on Gareth Southgate’s remarks on Alexander-Arnold. The striker-turned-pundit claimed that Southgate was wrong to call Trippier better than the Liverpool man, but insisted that Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker were a notch higher.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I don’t think Trent should retire.”



“Trent is very valuable depending on who England play against.”



🤩 “If you want to create chances & score goals, Trent is your man.”



John Barnes says Trent Alexander Arnold shouldn’t retire from England “I don’t think Trent should retire.”“Trent is very valuable depending on who England play against.”🤩 “If you want to create chances & score goals, Trent is your man.”John Barnes says Trent Alexander Arnold shouldn’t retire from England ❌ “I don’t think Trent should retire.”👏 “Trent is very valuable depending on who England play against.”🤩 “If you want to create chances & score goals, Trent is your man.”John Barnes says Trent Alexander Arnold shouldn’t retire from England https://t.co/mS8s5lQVC1

Speaking on TalkSPORT, he said (via EmpireOfTheKop):

“For Southgate to come out and say Trippier is all-round better than Trent, I think that’s an insult. I do like Trippier but Trent is an all-round better player. Walker and James are better than Trent, but don’t say Trippier. Come on. The joke’s over, Gareth.”

