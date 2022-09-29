"Amid all the noise" - Chris Sutton makes bold claims about Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has claimed that Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold will look to prove a point in the action-packed month of October.
Widely hailed as one of the best right-backs in the world, Alexander-Arnold is an integral part of Liverpool’s system. However, for his country, the Englishman remains on the periphery.
Alexander-Arnold was dropped from England’s UEFA Nations League matchday squad in the 3-3 draw with Germany on Wednesday (September 26). Explaining his decision, coach Gareth Southgate claimed that Kieran Trippier was ahead of him in terms of all-round play (via Sky Sports).
On the topic of the Mersysiders’ fixture-packed October, Sutton claimed that Alexander-Arnold will look to prove a point over the course of the month. The former Chelsea man told the Daily Mail:
“Amid all the noise about his ability as a defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold will feel as if he’s got a point to prove. He’s a fixture in the Liverpool team, but not for England and that’s created a debate."
He added:
“I feel the criticism of Gareth Southgate has been over the top, however. Alexander-Arnold isn’t the greatest defensively so that is why he isn’t featuring for his country. But how the right-back would love to show his worth with his club now.”
Alexander-Arnold has endured a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign by his standards, claiming only two assists in nine games across competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
The Reds will play Brighton & Hove Albion, Rangers, Arsenal, Rangers, Manchester City, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Ajax, and Leeds United in October.
Gabby Agbonlahor believes two English full-backs are better than Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold
Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has given his take on Gareth Southgate’s remarks on Alexander-Arnold. The striker-turned-pundit claimed that Southgate was wrong to call Trippier better than the Liverpool man, but insisted that Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker were a notch higher.
Speaking on TalkSPORT, he said (via EmpireOfTheKop):
“For Southgate to come out and say Trippier is all-round better than Trent, I think that’s an insult. I do like Trippier but Trent is an all-round better player. Walker and James are better than Trent, but don’t say Trippier. Come on. The joke’s over, Gareth.”