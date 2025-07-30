Amid reports of Marseille starting talks to sign Neymar, Ligue 1 club publicly addresses transfer claims 

Olympique Marseille have dismissed rumors of Neymar Jr. potentially joining them this summer. The rumors spread following the Brazilian's recent altercation with a Santos supporter.

Neymar joined his boyhood club, Santos, in January 2025 following an injury-plagued stint at Al-Hilal. However, it hasn't gone well for him so far, with Santos currently 17th in the Brazilian Serie A. They are in the relegation zone after 16 games this season.

Moreover, the former Barcelona star's performances have also come under heavy criticism. This led to a small altercation between him and one of the club's supporters. A report then came out that the winger is looking for an exit, and Marseille could look to sign him this summer.

However, one member of the French side's hierarchy has denied such rumors, telling Le Parisien:

"It's very fake."

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Marseille are set to sign Igor Paixao from Feyenoord instead.

Neymar, meanwhile, has scored four goals and provided three assists in 18 games across competitions for Santos this season. He has played as an attacking midfielder, a left winger, and even a central forward, but has been unable to help them register wins consistently.

Neymar recently spoke about his potential retirement and criticism around his lifestyle

Neymar recently gave an interview conducted by his friends and family. His wife, Bruna Biancardi, asked him why he continues to play professionally, and he answered (via ESPN):

"What drives me is the love I still feel for football. The desire I feel to play, to be on the field, that's what drives me every day; to wake up, to train. The love I feel for football will never end. It will stay with me for the rest of my life. At some point, the desire to play, because I can no longer do it, because I can no longer perform as I want to, will end ... As long as I still have the desire to play football, you'll have to share me, my love."

The Brazilian ace also spoke about the criticism he has faced about his lifestyle, which people believe have led to his recurring injuries. He pointed out that he cannot explain everything to people who do not understand his life. He added that while the hate makes him sad, he works hard and that his name will be etched in football history.

Neymar recently signed a new contract with Santos, which will run until the end of this year. There is also an option to extend it through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

