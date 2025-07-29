Neymar in negotiations over surprise transfer to return to Europe by joining former club’s rivals: Reports

Neymar has been linked with a surprise move to Marseille, the rivals of his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in France. The Brazilian moved back to Brazil earlier this year and is in the final months of his contract at boyhood club Santos.

According to a report in TyC Sports, Marseille are lining up a move for Neymar as they look to bolster their squad. The Ligue1 side have reportedly opened talks with the Brazilian, with the intention of bringing him back to Europe.

The reports come just days after Neymar was involved in a heated exchange with a Santos fan during the 2-1 loss to Internacional. The defeat saw them drop to the relegation zone, but the Brazilian star insisted that the issue with the fan was due to comments made about his family, not his performance.

He posted on Instagram:

"In the heat of emotion, it’s hard to control your feelings when you’ve been unfairly offended and I’ll never argue with a fan when he’s demanding me on the pitch. He has the right to say whether I’ve played badly or not, and he has the right to boo. What he can’t do is offend me, the way he offended me."

"Saying that I’m a mercenary with my father, talking about my family/friends. I’m sorry but it’s hard to control. I came to Santos to try and help the club in the best way possible, on and off the pitch. And the day the fans think I can’t help anymore or that I’m damaging the club in any way, I’ll be the first to pick up my things and leave."

Neymar moved to PSG in a world record transfer in 2017 after they activated his €222 million release clause at Barcelona. The Brazilian played just 173 games for the Ligue1 side before moving to Al-Hilal in 2023 and then returning to Santos.

Any move to Marseille could spark controversy as they are regarded as the arch-rivals of PSG in France. Notably, the report in TyC Sports suggests the lure of playing in the UEFA Champions League once again could tempt the Brazilian superstar to move this summer.

Neymar signed a new deal at Santos earlier this summer

Neymar joined Santos earlier this year on a six-month contract after his deal at Al-Hilal was mutually terminated. The Brazilian was happy to make his return and has now extended his contract until the end of the season and said:

"I made a decision and I listened to my heart. Santos is not just my team, it is my home, my roots, my history and my life. Here I was a boy who became a man, and I am truly loved. Here I can be myself, truly happy. And it is here that I want to fulfil the dreams that are missing in my career. And nothing will stop me. I go, I come back and I stay. Where it all began and where it will never end."

Santos are 17th in the Brazilian Serie A, sitting level on points with 16th placed Vasco de Gama, who have a game in hand. They are already 21 points off the leaders, Flamengo, and five points off 12th-placed Fluminense, who occupy the final CONMEBOL Sudamericana group stage spot.

